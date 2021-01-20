Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing worldwide prevalence of atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and urticaria is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new products based on scientific mechanistic understanding such as the identification of new T-cell subsets, particularly Th17, and Th22 and the patent expiration of PROTOPIC (tacrolimus) is expected to open up new avenues for manufacturers to capitalize on over the forecast period.

The report "Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type (Internal Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic, and Others), By Treatment (Corticosteroids, and Antihistamines), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adolescent patients 12 to 17 years of age with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dupixent can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

In May 2019, Pfizer announced the positive top-line results from a Phase 3 pivotal study (B7451012) evaluating the efficacy and safety of its investigational oral Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, abrocitinib (PF-04965842), in patients aged 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Analyst View:

Increasing research and development of Pharmaceuticals

The global pruritus therapeutics market is growing due to several factors such as, increasing incidence of dermatological disorder influencing the occurrence of pruritus and growing demand for proper diagnostics as well as therapeutics to treat such medical condition. The rising inorganic development strategies, and continuously development of new drugs for the treatment and robust pipeline products are also boosting the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market. Identification of novel T-cell subsets such as Th17 & Th22 and patent expiry of numerous pruritus therapeutic medications such as Protopic (tacrolimus) are also driving the growth of the market. The emerging players have a lucrative opportunity to enter the pruritus therapeutics market, owing to availability of research fundings, and favorable regulatory scenario for external medicines.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market”, By Disease Type (Internal Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic, and Others), By Treatment (Corticosteroids, and Antihistamines), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global pruritus therapeutics market accounted for US$ 3.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment and region.

Depending upon disease type, the atopic dermatitis segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Atopic Dermatitis is one of the most commonly occurring chronic skin conditions that often begin in early childhood.

By treatment, the corticosteroids product type held maximum share in the global pruritus market. Corticosteroids are used to treat skin conditions as they suppress inflammation by reducing the amount of collagen production in the skin. It can be applied to the skin in the topical form of ointments, creams, lotions, shampoos, mousses, tapes, or gels. A variety of corticosteroids and other anti-inflammatory creams are available in the market that can be applied to the skin for effective treatment of rashes.

By region, North America led the growth of the market majorly on account of the presence of a high prevalence of diseases associated with pruritus, the introduction of new products targeting the unmet medical needs, and growing patient awareness levels. The Asia Pacific pruritus therapeutics market is also expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years. The presence of high unmet healthcare needs and increasing prevalence of allergic contact dermatitis and urticaria in this region are some factors attributing to its rapid growth rate.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pruritus therapeutics market includes Sanofi, Pfizer, Tai Guk Pharmaceutical Company, Actavis, Trevi Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Ocera Therapeutics Inc. and NeRRe Therapeutics, Cipla, Merck.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

