Covina CA, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing worldwide prevalence of atopic dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and urticaria is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of new products based on scientific mechanistic understanding such as the identification of new T-cell subsets, particularly Th17, and Th22 and the patent expiration of PROTOPIC (tacrolimus) is expected to open up new avenues for manufacturers to capitalize on over the forecast period.
The global pruritus therapeutics market accounted for US$ 3.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%.
The report "Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type (Internal Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic, and Others), By Treatment (Corticosteroids, and Antihistamines), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing research and development of Pharmaceuticals
The global pruritus therapeutics market is growing due to several factors such as, increasing incidence of dermatological disorder influencing the occurrence of pruritus and growing demand for proper diagnostics as well as therapeutics to treat such medical condition. The rising inorganic development strategies, and continuously development of new drugs for the treatment and robust pipeline products are also boosting the growth of the pruritus therapeutic market. Identification of novel T-cell subsets such as Th17 & Th22 and patent expiry of numerous pruritus therapeutic medications such as Protopic (tacrolimus) are also driving the growth of the market. The emerging players have a lucrative opportunity to enter the pruritus therapeutics market, owing to availability of research fundings, and favorable regulatory scenario for external medicines.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market”, By Disease Type (Internal Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic, and Others), By Treatment (Corticosteroids, and Antihistamines), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global pruritus therapeutics market accounted for US$ 3.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global pruritus therapeutics market includes Sanofi, Pfizer, Tai Guk Pharmaceutical Company, Actavis, Trevi Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Ocera Therapeutics Inc. and NeRRe Therapeutics, Cipla, Merck.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
