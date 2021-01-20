Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life in the "New Normal" - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Consumer Behavior" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global lockdown and social distancing measures, and fears of a looming global financial recession, have drastically altered how consumers shop, as well as the products and services they are engaging with.
The COVID-19 recovery survey reveals that value for money, conscious shopping, and unique ways to reach and engage with consumers will be key strategic considerations for brands throughout the remainder of the year.
This report explores the consumer behavior that has emerged since the start of COVID-19 that is here to stay and how brands can align products and services for success post-pandemic.
