RENO, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce Hiscox USA, a leading small business insurer, has successfully integrated with Talage’s Wheelhouse technology to improve the digital distribution of small commercial insurance products through the company’s network of independent agents.



Talage’s digital distribution software solution for commercial insurance, Wheelhouse, fundamentally changes the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers by empowering property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel. Wheelhouse also allows carriers, like Hiscox, to more effectively use APIs through a single integration, and automates manual processes for increased efficiency, productivity, and growth.

“COVID has accelerated the already existing trend of insurance agents embracing digital trading,” said Kevin Kerridge, Executive Vice President, Small Commercial at Hiscox USA. “Using Wheelhouse, agents looking to access small business insurance products through a digital platform will be able to more rapidly build targeted landing pages and digital applications which will facilitate faster booking of new business. Through this integration, we look forward to improving the experience for both agents and customers.”

“Hiscox, one of the most trusted names in small business insurance, and Talage, a specialist in streamlining the insurance purchasing process through technology, share a passion for serving the small business community,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO for Talage. “Together, we are empowering agents to digitally access Hiscox’s insurance products for small businessowners in a quicker and simpler process, which will result in greater protection for small business customers.”

