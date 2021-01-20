Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market by Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics), Metal (Copper, Gold, Silver), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The precious metals e-waste recovery market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.



Growing investments in precious metals in emerging countries of Asia Pacific demand from end-use industries and the necessity to treat e-waste before disposal are the key factors driving the growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. Prices of precious metals are volatile in nature and any major economic or global event can result in extremely uncertain pricing.

Copper is the largest segment of the global precious metals e-waste recovery market, by metal.

The copper segment accounted for the larger share of the precious metals e-waste recovery market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the use of copper in building construction, power generation, and transmission, electronic product manufacturing, and the production of industrial machinery and transportation vehicles are expected to increase consumption of copper during the forecast period. Copper wiring and plumbing are also integral to the appliances, heating and cooling systems, and telecommunications links used every day in homes and businesses resulting in an increased consumption during the forecast period.

Household appliances are the largest source of the precious metals e-waste recovery market.

Household appliances are the largest source segment in the precious metals e-waste recovery market. Household appliances are electric and electromechanical devices that assist in homemaking and home functions such as cooking, cleaning, and food preservation. Increasing population, urbanization, and rising disposable income are projected to increase demand for electronic household appliances during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the precious metals e-waste recovery market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global precious metals e-waste recovery market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific precious metals e-waste recovery market is mainly driven by stringent regulations pertaining to the disposal of e-waste. The precious metals e-waste recovery market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Major companies in the precious metals e-waste recovery market include Johnson Matthey Plc (UK), Sims Limited (US), EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (Canada), Umicore NV (Belgium), Materion Corporation (US), Boliden AB (Sweden), DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), TES-AMM Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Metallix Refining Inc. (US), and Tanaka Precious Metals (Japan).



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Precious Metals in Industrial Applications and as an Investment Tool

Increasing Consumption of Electrical & Electronic Equipment and Rising E-Waste Generation

Restraints

Issues Related to Cyanide Leaching in Precious Metal Recovery from E-Waste

Volatile Pricing of Precious Metals

Opportunities

Low Recycling Activities of E-Waste for Precious Metal Recovery

Alternate Methods for Precious Metal Recovery from E-Waste

Challenges

Risks to Human Health and Environment

Illegal E-Waste Exports and the Informal Sector for Precious Metal Recovery

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trend Analysis

7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

8 Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, by Metal

9 Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, by Source

10 Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Key Players

Johnson Matthey plc

Sims Limited

Enviroleach Technologies Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Materion Corporation

Boliden Ab

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Tes-Amm Pte. Ltd.

Metallix Refining Inc.

Tanaka Precious Metals

SME Profiles

Sabin Metal Corporation

Abington Reldan Metals, LLC

All Green Recycling Inc.

Ecr World Inc.

Apex Environmental Services Inc.

Kinsbursky Brothers International

Hobi International, Inc.

Aet Environmental

Closed Loop Environmental Alliance Network Inc. (Clean)

Arch Enterprises, Inc.

M&K Recovery Group Inc.

Gannon & Scott

Other Players

Hunan Vary Technology Co., Ltd.

Delmer Group

Reteck Recycling

Mint Innovation

