PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $99,890 in grants to 26 schools and educational organizations in Mississippi and Alabama for science, technology, engineering and math initiatives.
“The educators receiving these awards are innovators and strong advocates for science, technology, engineering and math,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Ingalls remains committed to supporting programs that cultivate talent in these important fields.”
Ingalls has awarded more than $1.2 million for local STEM-related educational projects over the past 13 years.
“Establishing an early awareness of and interest in STEM is critical for our communities and our future workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to fund these projects.”
2021 Ingalls Shipbuilding STEM grant recipients:
- Bay Middle School (Bay St. Louis, Miss.): Students will use a drone to complete various design and multimedia assignments and gain hands-on experience with equipment that is used in numerous diverse fields. $3,500
- Central Elementary School (Pascagoula, Miss.): Students will participate in a weekly STEM challenge based on the StoryBook STEM curriculum to expand vocabulary, connect to mathematics and science, build on literacy skills and brainstorm ideas. $3,600
- Dauphin Island Sea Lab (Dauphin Island, Ala.): A remotely operated vehicles (ROV) loaner kit program will be created for teachers so that ROVs can be checked out independently or in conjunction with a ROV virtual class. $5,000
- D’Iberville High School (D’Iberville, Miss.): Students will have the opportunity to learn about various careers that use chemistry, and will each give a presentation on a chemistry-related career path to draw interest from the rest of the class. $2,251
- Gulfport High School (Gulfport, Miss.): 3D printers will allow students to develop CAD models and 3D print them while learning the engineering and design process. $4,798
- Lake Elementary School (Lake, Miss.): Through the purchase of iPads and technology and engineering kits, special education students will have the opportunity to express their inquisitiveness about science, technology, engineering and math while exploring how things are made. $4,127
- McGill-Toolen Catholic High School (Mobile, Ala.): Students will draw models on paper and scan them into a Glowforge 3D laser printer which can then cut the drawing into cardboard, foam, wood, plastic and more. $4,990
- Mississippi Council on Economic Education (Jackson, Miss.): The Stock Market Game is a virtual real-world math teaching tool that will be used to enrich students’ math curriculum by applying math in real world situations involving saving and investing. $4,950
- Moss Point High School Career and Technical Education Center (Moss Point, Miss.): Nursing Skills Slim Kit and Intramuscular Injection Simulators will be used to help students experience sensory impairments both from the patient and the health care worker points of view in order to gain a sense of empathy and sensitivity to the challenges sensory impairments have on daily life. $5,000
- Ocean Springs Middle School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will be paired together to research the importance of insulating pipes and think critically about how to efficiently insulate a PVC puzzle. They will gain hands-on experience learning directional cuts and logistics for fitting insulation around various angles. $4,034
- Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will use robots that are responsive to touch, obstacles, light, color and sound to compete in coding challenges. $2,700
- Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will choose a house to create using their engineering skills, and will test to see if it can withstand being blown down. $1,567
- Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): UNICEF Kid Power Bands will be utilized to empower students to make local and global impacts while developing 21st century skills like collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking. $2,169
- Orange Grove Elementary School (Gulfport, Miss.): A 3D printer and 3D pens will be used by students to construct three-dimensional objects to satisfy at least four science standards that require the use of an engineering design process. $4,945
- Pecan Park Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will create suspension bridges, airplanes, vehicles and follow blueprints utilizing STEM kits. $3,831
- Popp’s Ferry Elementary School (Biloxi, Miss.): Students will utilize hands-on learning of the coding and programming process through the incorporation of Sphero robots. $2,444
- St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will utilize virtual headsets to create their own virtual reality expeditions and share panoramas from around the world. $2,392
- St. Martin High School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): A plasma CNC table and metal fabrication equipment will be utilized to bridge the gap between students’ designs, and working physical models. $4,432
- St. Martin Middle School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will work in teams and utilize a laser cutter to build a box with joints that interlock without any type of adhesive. $5,000
- St. Patrick Catholic High School (Biloxi, Miss.): Students will learn computer-aided design, 3D fabrication of set models and digital video production in a virtual environment. $4,314
- Saint Mary Catholic School (Mobile, Ala.): A greenhouse will be acquired and will serve as a tool for students to perform new tasks in the areas of biology, chemistry and physics. $5,000
- Treehouse Montessori School (Ocean Springs, Miss.): Students will create a virtual tour and podcast series focused on Mississippi’s natural history to share with other middle and high school students through a network of resource agencies and science educators. $3,417
- Vancleave Lower Elementary (Vancleave, Miss.): Materials will be purchased to construct a STEM station that will allow students to build different types of infrastructure such as the Statue of Liberty, pyramids, barns, playgrounds, bridges and different landforms. $531
- Vancleave Middle School (Vancleave, Miss.): Students will have the opportunity to code using robots and an application on an iPad to receive visual confirmation that their lines of code are correct and functioning properly. $4,955
- Vancleave Middle School (Vancleave, Miss.): Virtual reality headsets will allow students to explore the inside of a cell, conduct virtual dissections, explore the planets and look at ecosystems in the ocean. $4,943
- Vancleave Upper Elementary School (Vancleave, Miss.): Students will be introduced to robotics and coding to learn science technology, social studies and teamwork skills. $5,000
