CINCINNATI, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting its 2021 TECH+ Partner Conference virtually on Feb. 1 – 2, 2021 bringing together benefits brokers, financial advisors and HR consultants from across the nation for two days of learning, insights and networking. TECH+ gives attendees the tools, strategies and information they need to help their clients thrive now and in the future. The free online conference will take place from noon to 4:00PM EST both days.
This year attendees will discover how to set themselves apart from the competition and lead their clients through transformation. As the "new normal" continues to evolve, Paycor will provide strategic guidance to help them succeed during times of disruption.
Highlights of the two-day conference include:
Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
Katy Bunn
(513) 307-6392
Kbunn@paycor.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marta Debski
Offleash for Paycor
(810) 956-4501
paycor@offleashpr.com
