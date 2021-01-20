|Statement of own shares dealings from January 11 to 15, 2021
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|11/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|8,000
|89,98 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|12/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|4,750
|88,39 €
|XPAR
|GTT
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|13/01/2021
|FR0011726835
|4 750
|89,00 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|17 500
|89,28 €
Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.
Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) SA – Tél. : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 89 – Fax : + 33 (0)1 30 23 47 00 – www.gtt.fr
SA au capital de 370.783,57 € – RCS Versailles B 662 001 403 – Siège Social : 1, route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – France
