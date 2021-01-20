Statement of own shares dealings from January 11 to 15, 2021
       
       
Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5411/01/2021FR00117268358,00089,98 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5412/01/2021FR00117268354,75088,39 €XPAR
GTT969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5413/01/2021FR00117268354 75089,00 €XPAR
       
       
   TOTAL17 50089,28 € 

Purpose of the buyback: to honour the obligations linked to share option programs or other plans for allocation of shares to employees or corporate officers of the Company or those of an associated company.

Note: details of day-to-day transactions are attached.

