RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 and referencing access code number 9568794. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 4, 2021 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 8567286.



Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060