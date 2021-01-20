TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2021February 16, 2021$0.01
February 28, 2021March 15, 2021$0.01
March 31, 2021April 15, 2021$0.01
April 30, 2021May 17, 2021$0.01
May 31, 2021June 15, 2021$0.01
June 30, 2021July 15, 2021$0.01
July 31, 2021August 16, 2021$0.01
August 31, 2021September 15, 2021$0.01
September 30, 2021October 15, 2021$0.01
October 31, 2021November 15, 2021$0.01
November 30, 2021December 15, 2021$0.01
December 31, 2021January 17, 2022$0.01
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.