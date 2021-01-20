Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue growth, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Demand for peristaltic pumps has been increasing significantly owing to high and rising demand, driven by increasing investments in drug development and discovery in the global healthcare industry. Medical and pharmaceutical firms are focusing on development of more advanced and efficient biopharmaceutical products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Several large-molecule drugs are administered through injection, hence deployment of fill-finish operations and aseptic liquid processing becomes a major necessity. Peristaltic pumps contain a biopharmaceutical fluid inside a pharmaceutical-grade tubing, which is the only part of the peristaltic pump that comes in contact with drug molecules. Thus, peristaltic pumps can be used as a single-use aseptic filling. The benefit of single-use fluid paths is that they eradicate cross-contamination hazards between batches.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/449

The design, fluid-handling range, operation method, and need for low maintenance of peristaltic pumps make them ideal for deployment in extreme operating environments such as for oil and gas exploration. Oil and gas exploration operations are usually carried out in some of the most rugged and harsh conditions. In each operation, several fluid-handling functions are required to be accomplished flawlessly and reliably for complete optimization of the oil and gas production operation.

Companies Profiled in Peristaltic Pumps Market Report Include:

Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co., Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), which is a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic tube pumps segment dominated other pump type segment in the market in 2019. Tube pumps are considered more beneficial in low-pressure applications. These pumps generally possess dry casings and deploy rollers that squeeze the tubing to transfer fluids.

The pulp & paper segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2020 and 2027. Peristaltic pumps offer several advantages that make them highly preferable for dye dosing and starch recirculation in the paper production process.

Since peristaltic metering pumps do not possess any check valve, they are an ideal solution for pumping dirty fluids containing particulate matter, without getting clogged.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2019. The market in this region is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue as compared to other regional markets over 2020–2027. The Asia Pacific peristaltic pumps market growth is significantly driven by revenue contribution from the market in China. Dominance of Asia Pacific market revenue is primarily due to growth of manufacturing industries in countries in the region. Moreover, increase in mining activities, increasing oil and gas exploration activities, and rising investments in medical and pharmaceutical sectors is boosting growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/449

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Peristaltic Hose Pumps Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Up to 30 psi 30–50 psi 50–100 psi 100–200 psi Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Medical Food & Beverage Mining Chemical Processing Water & Wastewater Treatment Oil & Gas Pulp & Paper Paints & Coatings Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peristaltic-pumps-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs