NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:



Series A Convertible $ .8125000 per share Series K Cumulative Redeemable $ .3562500 per share Series L Cumulative Redeemable $ .3375000 per share Series M Cumulative Redeemable $ .3281250 per share Series N Cumulative Redeemable $ .3281250 per share

In each case, dividends are payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Michael Franco

(212) 894-7000

