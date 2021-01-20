Boston, MA., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magellan Jets flies into the new year with a renewed sense of optimism, despite the challenges faced by the business aviation industry due to COVID—19. In response to the pandemic, the company aided new and existing clients navigate uncertainty by rapidly enhancing health protocols and deploying new programs aimed at helping more people gain access to essential travel services and business aviation experiences.

Throughout the ever-evolving situation, Magellan Jets has been lauded for its leadership in increasing safety margins for everyone, providing peace of mind and purely private solutions for jet card owners, pay-as-you-go members and on-demand charter clients when they couldn’t be needed more. This commitment to ensuring the well-being of guests and crew has resulted in a 95% membership retention rate, with jet card sales up 200% for the company. Additionally, the purchase size of hours increased over 20%, even though flight volume was down 20%.

“Owners, members and customers investing in our product are bullish with their outlook on business and personal travel in 2021,” says Magellan Jets CEO Joshua Hebert. “They’re investing in their future travel now so, as things improve in 2021, they have a safe, guaranteed solution in place for their families and organizations, ready to be utilized at a moment’s notice.”

Early in the pandemic, Magellan Jets’ expert COVID-19 task force implemented the industry-leading 5 X 5 PureSky Safety Standard, continuously elevating operational excellence and safety requirements, with a firm commitment from the supply chain and partners to serve, protect and act in the best interests of our clients, their colleagues and families.

"Through our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all guests and crew,” says Chief Operating Officer Todd Weeber, “we’ve established multilayered protocols that ensure the highest levels of safety with every experience.”

In 2020, Magellan Jets also successfully launched its mobile app and web portal for clients, as well as a new pay-as-you-go membership, which have helped open the world of business aviation to many new private travelers and former first-class fliers.

"Throughout this past year, we’ve continued to push the envelope, making access to private aviation easier than ever,” says Magellan Jets President Anthony Tivnan. “Our new mobile platform and membership services allow you to book purely private experiences with ease and full transparency.”

Not only has Magellan Jets aided guests in finding healthy and safe alternatives to commercial travel’s uncertain and inconsistent COVID-19 practices, but the company has also worked tirelessly to educate travelers on a host of important private aviation topics, including:

How to take advantage of tax-free private travel through the CARES Act

Keys to evaluating popular private jet companies and programs

Everything travelers need to know about staying healthy while flying

Guides to going green and carbon offsetting for private jet travel

Magellan Jets also launched collaborations with IYC, Four Seasons Hawaii, AMAN Properties, and St. Barth Properties this year, bringing its members continued luxury and safety through all aspects of their personal travel. The company is looking forward to fostering more partnerships and increased flight volumes in 2021 as travel bans begin to lift.

However, Magellan Jets is most proud of its employee retention throughout the pandemic. The company’s strong internal culture not only ensures that we attract and retain the industry’s top talent, but it is also the critical ingredient in our, now world-renowned, reputation for distinctive client experience. Along with a highly agile business model and the culture of service, Magellan Jets is confident it will continue to provide exceptional service to guests for decades to come.

“Investing in your employees is the smartest business decision you can make,” says Hebert.

Magellan Jets is excited for 2021 and has even more thrilling offerings in store for its customers and employees. To find out more about updated COVID-19 procedures and offers, please visit www.magellanjets.com or call 844-993-3280.

