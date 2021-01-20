Marel hf. will publish its 2020 consolidated financial statements after market closing on 3 February 2021.
Earnings conference call and webcast
On Thursday 4 February 2021, at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.
The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.
Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:
Financial calendar
Investor relations
For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.
About Marel
Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Following the closing of the TREIF acquisition on 8 October 2020, Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2019, Marel delivered EUR 1.3 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.
Marel hf.
Gardabaer, ICELAND
Marel hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: