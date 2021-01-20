Dallas, TX, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and its national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares, provided support to 198 families in 2020 and distributed $327,400 in relief funds.

Launched in 2007, Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies. Since its inception, Associa Cares has provided over $4 million in relief assistance to more than 3,000 families.

In 2020, Associa offered special grants to local organizations serving thousands affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, distributing $127,900 in COVID-19 relief funds. Community-based grants were issued to local organizations serving at-risk groups, including financial support to food pantries, funds to support meal delivery to at-risk individuals, and support for lunch programs for kids affected by school closings.

“Associa Cares continued our commitment to providing crucial financial assistance to families who were overcoming challenging, unforeseen circumstances in 2020, with the generous help of our employees, business partners, and other donors,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Especially over the last year, we are proud to build upon the legacy of Associa Cares by stepping up to provide financial support and desperately needed hope to families that need it most. We look forward to continuing this mission into 2021 and beyond.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org or click here to like us on Facebook.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

