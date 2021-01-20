EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.



Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 1% to $6.53 million from $6.46 million for the the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 3% increase in product sales, partially offset by a 34% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 5% to $3.93 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $3.73 million, or $0.77 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, total revenue decreased 20% to $15.5 million from $19.3 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 19% decrease in product sales and a 21% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 23% to $8.56 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $11.2 million, or $2.30 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021.



“We are pleased to report growth in product sales, total revenue, and net income despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 as updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, September 30, December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC.



NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Dec. 31 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 6,332,349 $ 6,160,967 Contract research and development 201,013 303,629 Total revenue 6,533,362 6,464,596 Cost of sales 1,075,048 1,263,806 Gross profit 5,458,314 5,200,790 Expenses Research and development 702,216 771,468 Selling, general, and administrative 311,356 327,989 Total expenses 1,013,572 1,099,457 Income from operations 4,444,742 4,101,333 Interest income 365,498 443,478 Income before taxes 4,810,240 4,544,811 Provision for income taxes 884,531 814,147 Net income $ 3,925,709 $ 3,730,664 Net income per share – basic $ 0.81 $ 0.77 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.77 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,232 4,846,010 Diluted 4,833,261 4,847,436





Nine Months Ended Dec. 31 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 14,850,157 $ 18,434,039 Contract research and development 653,252 827,198 Total revenue 15,503,409 19,261,237 Cost of sales 2,852,757 3,701,941 Gross profit 12,650,652 15,559,296 Expenses Research and development 2,399,164 2,671,131 Selling, general, and administrative 1,024,549 1,026,448 Total expenses 3,423,713 3,697,579 Income from operations 9,226,939 11,861,717 Interest income 1,166,102 1,358,826 Income before taxes 10,393,041 13,220,543 Provision for income taxes 1,833,127 2,060,398 Net income $ 8,559,914 $ 11,160,145 Net income per share – basic $ 1.77 $ 2.30 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.77 $ 2.30 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 3.00 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,834,324 4,846,010 Diluted 4,834,411 4,848,506





NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2020



(Unaudited)

Dec. 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,988,308 $ 8,065,594 Marketable securities, short-term 11,115,094 19,084,814 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 3,161,308 2,694,018 Inventories 3,842,477 3,884,450 Prepaid expenses and other assets 570,018 655,835 Total current assets 32,677,205 34,384,711 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,280,062 9,280,062 Leasehold improvements 1,810,872 1,797,245 11,090,934 11,077,307 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,724,866 10,494,840 Net fixed assets 366,068 582,467 Deferred tax assets - 108,119 Marketable securities, long-term 40,656,967 43,606,495 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 720,618 816,358 Total assets $ 74,420,858 $ 79,498,150 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 136,673 $ 186,993 Accrued payroll and other 505,428 482,074 Operating lease 106,843 127,134 Total current liabilities 748,944 796,201 Deferred tax liabilities 89,420 - Operating lease 613,775 706,600 Total liabilities 1,452,139 1,502,801 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,332 48,350 Additional paid-in capital 19,333,852 19,383,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,483,409 516,523 Retained earnings 52,103,126 58,046,520 Total shareholders’ equity 72,968,719 77,995,349 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 74,420,858 $ 79,498,150

