SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Phillip Schneider and Paul Sekhri have been appointed to its board of directors.



"As we continue to make significant progress at Longboard, one of our top priorities is to assemble an experienced team, beginning with our leadership team and board of directors. Leveraging the decades of broad expertise and insight brought by Paul and Phil will prove invaluable as we strive to build a leading neuroscience drug development company," stated Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Phillip Schneider held various positions with IDEC Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, from 1987 to 2003, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 1997 to 2003. Prior to that, Mr. Schneider held various management positions at Syntex Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, from 1985 to 1987, and KPMG LLP, an audit and tax advisory firm, from 1982 to 1984, where he attained his CPA license. Mr. Schneider has served as a member of the board of directors of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, since June 2019, and YMCA of San Diego County since 2002. Mr. Schneider previously served as a member of the board of directors at Pfenex Inc. from 2014 until its acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals in 2020, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2008 to 2018, Auspex Pharmaceuticals from 2014 until its acquisition by Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2015, and Gen-Probe, Inc. from 2002 until its acquisition by Hologic Inc. in 2012. Mr. Schneider holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Davis and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Paul Sekhri has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of eGenesis, Inc., a biotechnology company, since January 2019. Prior to joining eGenesis, Inc., Mr. Sekhri served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lycera Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, from February 2015 through December 2018. From April 2014 through January 2015, Mr. Sekhri served as Senior Vice President, Integrated Care at Sanofi. From May 2013 through March 2014, Mr. Sekhri served as Group Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Prior to joining Teva, Mr. Sekhri spent five years as Operating Partner and Head of the Biotechnology Operating Group at TPG Biotech, the life sciences venture capital arm of TPG Capital. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Sekhri was Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cerimon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to founding Cerimon, Mr. Sekhri was President and Chief Business Officer of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously, Mr. Sekhri spent five years as Senior Vice President, and Head of Global Search and Evaluation, Business Development and Licensing for Novartis Pharma AG. Mr. Sekhri also developed the Disease Area Strategy for Novartis, identifying those specific therapeutic areas upon which the company would focus. Mr. Sekhri’s first role at Novartis was as Global Head, Early Commercial Development. Mr. Sekhri completed graduate work in Neuroscience at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where he also received his B.S. in Zoology. Mr. Sekhri is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Veeva Systems Inc., Ipsen S.A., and BiomX, and Chairman of the Board of Compugen Ltd. and Pharming Group N.V. As an accomplished pianist, he serves on several non-profit Boards including as Chairman of the Board of The Knights and the Metropolitan Opera. Mr. Sekhri also served as a Member of the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Hall from 2010-2012, and recently founded the Life Science Council of Carnegie Hall where he is also an active member of their Patrons Council.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Longboard) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Arena) to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

Corporate Contact:

Megan E. Knight

Head of Investor Relations

mknight@longboardpharma.com

IR@longboardpharma.com

619.592.9775