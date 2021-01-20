CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2020 made one thing extremely clear to tax professionals: the ability to manage their practices online is now an operational and competitive necessity. Thanks to a new partnership between TaxAct® and TaxDome®, tax professionals are now able to modernize their practices with everything they need to run their practices digitally today and into the future.



Over the last several months, TaxAct searched the marketplace to find a great partner to deliver core needs for tax professionals, including Practice Management, E-signature, Customizable Website, Secure file storage (DMS), CRM, Client Portal, and Mobile App capabilities. Integrated within one application, TaxDome offers over 20 features that tax professionals would normally need to secure and pay for separately – all in one place, all for one low price.

TaxAct provides sophisticated, affordable tax preparation software that helps tax practices improve their profitability and efficiency, without sacrificing quality. And now with the TaxDome partnership, tax professionals can manage their practice entirely online.

“The partnership between TaxAct and TaxDome allows our current and future clients to access an all-in-one solution for managing their tax practice while using our industry-leading software. It’s an easy way for tax professionals to build a modern practice that can function effectively during these changing and uncertain times,” said TaxAct President Curtis Campbell.

About TaxAct® Professional:

TaxAct®, founded in 1998, is a leading provider of affordable digital and download tax preparation solutions for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. The company helps tax professionals streamline workflows so they can efficiently and accurately complete client returns. Tax professionals also save money by paying only for what they need with the flexible price and packaging options available from TaxAct.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.taxact.com/professional or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management business (formerly operating under the HD Vest and 1st Global brands), the No. 1 tax-focused broker-dealer, with $76.2 billion in total client assets as of Sept. 30, 2020, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

About TaxDome®:

TaxDome is an all-in-one software solution for tax preparers, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage their practice smarter, faster, and more affordably. Top-rated with 700+ reviews on Capterra, TaxDome easy-to-use features include automated workflows, CRM, invoicing, client portal, mobile app, unlimited secure document storage, unlimited e-signatures, and more. For more information on TaxDome, visit www.TaxDome.com

TaxAct gets fees from some third parties, including TaxDome, that provide offers to its customers. We work diligently to partner with companies that make sense for our TaxAct customers. This compensation may affect what and how we communicate TaxDome offers. TaxAct is not a party to any transactions you may choose to enter into with TaxDome. Please see the TaxDome website for applicable terms and conditions.

