TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Markham, Ontario based natural health companies announced a strategic partnership to expand the availability of ANOSMIC® COVID-19 Smell Tester in the Canadian market. Virocule Inc has signed an exclusive national consumer and retail distribution agreement with Dr. Ho Now Health Products, a leading provider of health products to consumers. With this partnership, ANOSMIC® is expected to be available at major retail stores throughout Canada in the next several weeks and currently through virocule.com.



The ANOSMIC® COVID-19 Smell Tester is a rapid, early detection and screening device for a common symptom of the coronavirus infection, but not a cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Sudden loss or deterioration of smell has been found in numerous scientific studies to be a reliable and specific symptom of a COVID-19 virus infection. ANOSMIC® tests for this symptom with over 90% accuracy and is recommended by the manufacturer as a daily check for adults and children over 12 years old. It takes 30-seconds to test: simply spray on a tissue or your wrist, sniff, and assess if you can detect the odour of the blended natural plant-based products. The product is sterile, aseptic and virus free and a test authorized for sale by Health Canada. The product has an intense, characteristic smell that in clinical studies has shown high sensitivity and specificity in checking for a smell dysfunction.

ANOSMIC® is available in two convenient sizes, a 15 ml (75 tests) bottle easy to carry in a purse and a large 100 ml (500 tests) suitable for business users.

Michael Bryant, Virocule Inc President said, “We are very excited to be partnering with Dr. Ho Now Health Products on our ANOSMIC COVID-19 Smell Tester. They have a long history of producing high quality health products in Canada and internationally. We are interested in seeing all Canadians have convenient and rapid access to this innovative and life saving technology. Dr. Ho Now Health Products gives us a great channel partner that can help us accomplish exactly that.”

Vincent Ho, President of Dr. Ho Now Health Products, said, “We are very pleased to be involved in the distribution of ANOSMIC® COVID-19 Smell Tester and be able to offer it to our customers on our web store as well through the extensive network of retailers we work with. There is an urgent need for a mass testing product like ANOSMIC® to be available to consumers so that they can feel safer at home and work and help curb the spread of the virus.”

Virocule Inc. is a company engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative healthcare technologies, with an emphasis on “social conscience.” Virocule’s ANOSMIC COVID-19 Smell Tester is authorized for sale by Health Canada under authorization reference no: 319520. The company is manufacturing its products in a 16,000 sq. ft. automated, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) compliant and Health Canada and FDA approved facility located in Ontario, Canada. It currently has the capacity to produce 60,000 units per day.

Dr. Ho Now Health Products is a Canadian company that distributes a variety of health products for pain management.

