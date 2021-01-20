Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
Full Year 2020 Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $116.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the third quarter of 2020 of $45.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was due primarily to an $87.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses.
Net loss for the full year 2020 was $1.24 billion, or $10.61 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the full year 2019 of $468.6 million, or $3.90 per diluted share. The decrease in net earnings for 2020 was primarily due to a $1.47 billion goodwill impairment charge and a higher provision for credit losses attributable mainly to the significant deterioration in the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “We finished the year strong with fourth quarter earnings boosted by continued asset growth and improved credit costs. Our fourth quarter results produced a return on assets of 1.58% and a return on tangible equity of 19.63%.”
Mr. Wagner continued, “We experienced strong deposit growth again in the fourth quarter, resulting in further increases in our liquidity position. Our average on-balance sheet cash balance grew to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter with a yield of 13 basis points. While our focus is on managing net interest income, this excess liquidity had a negative impact on our fourth quarter NIM of 46 basis points.”
Mr. Wagner added, “Our priority continues to be on mitigating potential credit losses in our portfolios, especially those portfolios impacted most by COVID-19. We are also focused on assisting our customers with applying for new PPP loans and forgiveness for their previous PPP loans during 2021.”
Mr. Wagner added, “In 2020, our operating results were significantly impacted by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors resulted in the goodwill impairment in the first quarter and elevated credit loss provisions in 2020, however, our strong PPNR allowed us to internally generate capital and build our allowance for credit losses during the year. As we head into 2021 with good momentum, we will continue to focus on the safety of our employees amid the pandemic, delivering high quality service to our valued clients, while strategically managing our business to optimize profitability in this low-rate environment.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|At or For the
|At or For the
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|December 31,
|Increase
|Financial Highlights
|2020
|2020
|(Decrease)
|2020
|2019
|(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|71,327
|$
|(1,237,574
|)
|$
|468,636
|$
|(1,706,210
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss)
|per share
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.61
|$
|(10.61
|)
|$
|3.90
|$
|(14.51
|)
|Pre-provision, pre-goodwill
|impairment, pre-tax net
|revenue ("PPNR") (1)
|$
|163,376
|$
|156,174
|$
|7,202
|$
|646,599
|$
|654,940
|$
|(8,341
|)
|Return on average assets
|1.58
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.93
|(4.46
|)%
|1.80
|%
|(6.26
|)
|PPNR return on average
|assets (1)
|2.22
|%
|2.22
|%
|-
|2.33
|%
|2.51
|%
|(0.18
|)
|Return on average
|tangible equity (1)
|19.63
|%
|8.20
|%
|11.43
|10.36
|%
|21.49
|%
|(11.13
|)
|Yield on average loans and
|leases (tax equivalent)
|5.15
|%
|5.01
|%
|0.14
|5.18
|%
|6.00
|%
|(0.82
|)
|Cost of average total
|deposits
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|(0.03
|)
|0.27
|%
|0.77
|%
|(0.50
|)
|Net interest margin ("NIM")
|(tax equivalent)
|3.83
|%
|3.90
|%
|(0.07
|)
|4.05
|%
|4.54
|%
|(0.49
|)
|Efficiency ratio
|43.6
|%
|45.1
|%
|(1.5
|)
|43.1
|%
|42.7
|%
|0.4
|Total assets
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|1,071,726
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|26,770,806
|$
|2,727,636
|Loans and leases held
|for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|$
|19,083,377
|$
|19,026,200
|$
|57,177
|$
|19,083,377
|$
|18,846,872
|$
|236,505
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|$
|9,193,827
|$
|9,346,744
|$
|(152,917
|)
|$
|9,193,827
|$
|7,243,298
|$
|1,950,529
|Core deposits
|$
|22,264,480
|$
|21,117,629
|$
|1,146,851
|$
|22,264,480
|$
|16,187,287
|$
|6,077,193
|Total deposits
|$
|24,940,717
|$
|23,965,695
|$
|975,022
|$
|24,940,717
|$
|19,233,036
|$
|5,707,681
|As percentage of total
|deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|37
|%
|39
|%
|(2
|)
|37
|%
|38
|%
|(1
|)
|Core deposits
|89
|%
|88
|%
|1
|89
|%
|84
|%
|5
|Equity to assets ratio
|12.19
|%
|12.26
|%
|(0.07
|)
|12.19
|%
|18.51
|%
|(6.32
|)
|Tangible common equity
|ratio (1)
|8.78
|%
|8.71
|%
|0.07
|8.78
|%
|9.79
|%
|(1.01
|)
|Book value per share
|$
|30.36
|$
|29.42
|$
|0.94
|$
|30.36
|$
|41.36
|$
|(11.00
|)
|Tangible book value per
|share (1)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.09
|$
|0.96
|$
|21.05
|$
|19.77
|$
|1.28
|(1) Non-GAAP measure.
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased by $7.9 million to $259.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $251.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 due mainly to higher income on investment securities, higher loan prepayment fees, higher recapture of nonaccrual interest, higher amortized loan fee income from PPP loan forgiveness, and lower interest expense, partially offset by a negative impact on net interest income due to the change in the earning asset mix and a lower balance of average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 5.01% for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was primarily due to higher loan prepayment fees, higher recapture of nonaccrual interest, and higher amortized loan fee income from PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter.
The tax equivalent NIM was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.90% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the NIM was due mostly to the change in the earning asset mix. Average loans and leases decreased by $426.5 million, while the average balance of deposits in financial institutions increased by $1.0 billion and the average balance of investment securities increased by $781.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This excess liquidity had a negative impact on the fourth quarter tax equivalent NIM of 46 basis points.
The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 0.17% for the third quarter of 2020. The lower cost of average total deposits was due primarily to the repricing of maturing brokered time deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses
The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2020
|2020
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|21,000
|$
|81,000
|$
|(60,000
|)
|(Reduction in) addition to reserve for
|unfunded loan commitments
|(11,000
|)
|16,000
|(27,000
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|10,000
|$
|97,000
|$
|(87,000
|)
The provision for credit losses decreased by $87.0 million to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $97.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. This reduction reflected improvement in certain key macro-economic forecast variables, a lower provision for unfunded loan commitments, and decreased provisions for individually evaluated loans and leases.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Noninterest Income
|2020
|2020
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|3,119
|$
|2,570
|$
|549
|Other commissions and fees
|9,974
|10,541
|(567
|)
|Leased equipment income
|9,440
|9,900
|(460
|)
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|1,671
|35
|1,636
|Gain on sale of securities
|4
|5,270
|(5,266
|)
|Other income:
|Dividends and gains on equity investments
|5,064
|6,945
|(1,881
|)
|Warrant income
|7,299
|500
|6,799
|Other
|3,279
|2,491
|788
|Total noninterest income
|$
|39,850
|$
|38,252
|$
|1,598
Noninterest income increased by $1.6 million to $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to an increase of $6.8 million in warrant income attributable to higher gains from exercised warrants, and an increase of $1.6 million in gain on sale of loans and leases, offset partially by decreases of $5.3 million in gain on sale of securities and $1.9 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. The increase in the gain on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sales of $119.9 million of loans for a gain of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to sales of $3.0 million for a gain of $35 thousand in the third quarter. The decrease in the gain on sale of securities resulted from minimal sales in the fourth quarter compared to sales of $17.0 million of securities for a gain of $5.3 million in the third quarter. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due primarily to lower net fair value gains on equity investments still held, offset partially by higher income from distributions on fair value equity investments.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Noninterest Expense
|2020
|2020
|(Decrease)
|(In thousands)
|Compensation
|$
|73,171
|$
|75,131
|$
|(1,960
|)
|Occupancy
|14,083
|14,771
|(688
|)
|Data processing
|6,718
|6,505
|213
|Other professional services
|6,800
|4,713
|2,087
|Insurance and assessments
|5,064
|3,939
|1,125
|Intangible asset amortization
|3,172
|3,751
|(579
|)
|Leased equipment depreciation
|7,501
|7,057
|444
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(272
|)
|335
|(607
|)
|Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs
|1,060
|-
|1,060
|Customer related expense
|4,430
|4,762
|(332
|)
|Loan expense
|3,926
|3,499
|427
|Other
|10,029
|8,939
|1,090
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|135,682
|$
|133,402
|$
|2,280
Noninterest expense increased by $2.3 million to $135.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $133.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 attributable primarily to increases of $2.1 million in other professional services, $1.1 million in insurance and assessments, $1.1 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, and $1.1 million in other expense, offset partially by a decrease of $2.0 million in compensation expense. The increase in other professional services was due mainly to higher consulting expense. The increase in insurance and assessments expense was due to an increase in FDIC assessment expense. The increase in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to advisory services. The increase in other expense was due primarily to an increase in franchise taxes. The decrease in compensation expense was due mainly to lower bonus accruals and lower stock compensation expense.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 23.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 23.1% for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 was (6.5%), however when excluding the non-deductible goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 24.4%. The effective tax rate for the full year 2021 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26% to 28%.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans and Leases
The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|19,026,200
|$
|19,694,631
|$
|18,846,872
|Additions:
|Production
|1,131,165
|519,671
|4,243,538
|Disbursements
|1,354,038
|1,008,336
|5,159,912
|Total production and disbursements
|2,485,203
|1,528,007
|9,403,450
|Reductions:
|Payoffs
|(1,330,321
|)
|(982,889
|)
|(3,738,754
|)
|Paydowns
|(957,075
|)
|(1,160,692
|)
|(5,193,848
|)
|Total payoffs and paydowns
|(2,287,396
|)
|(2,143,581
|)
|(8,932,602
|)
|Sales
|(119,931
|)
|(2,979
|)
|(125,999
|)
|Transfers to foreclosed assets
|(385
|)
|(12,594
|)
|(14,755
|)
|Charge-offs
|(20,314
|)
|(37,284
|)
|(93,589
|)
|Total reductions
|(2,428,026
|)
|(2,196,438
|)
|(9,166,945
|)
|Net increase (decrease)
|57,177
|(668,431
|)
|236,505
|Balance, end of period
|$
|19,083,377
|$
|19,026,200
|$
|19,083,377
|Weighted average rate on production (2)
|4.41
|%
|4.95
|%
|3.57
|%
|(1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.
|(2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis
|and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 25 basis points to loan yields in 2020.
Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $19.1 billion at December 31, 2020. The majority of the increase in the loans and leases balance for the fourth quarter of 2020 related to increases in the asset-based and income producing and other residential loan classes, offset partially by decreases in the other commercial and commercial construction and land classes. The weighted average rate on fourth quarter production decreased to 4.41% due to fourth quarter production including a higher percentage of lower-rate products such as equity fund loans and multi-family loans as compared to third quarter production. The weighted average rate on new production for the year ended December 31, 2020 of 3.57% was negatively impacted by the $1.2 billion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans originated with a coupon rate of 1%. Excluding PPP loans, the weighted average rate on new production for the year was 4.66%. For the year ended December 31, 2020, loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $236.5 million. The majority of the increase in the loans and leases balance for the year related to increases in the other commercial and residential construction and land classes, offset partially by decreases in the venture capital, asset-based, and consumer loan classes.
The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Loan and Lease Portfolio
|Balance
|Total
|Balance
|Total
|Balance
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
|$
|4,096,671
|21
|%
|$
|4,192,466
|22
|%
|$
|4,202,687
|22
|%
|Income producing and other
|residential
|3,803,265
|20
|%
|3,684,579
|19
|%
|3,770,060
|20
|%
|Total real estate mortgage
|7,899,936
|41
|%
|7,877,045
|41
|%
|7,972,747
|42
|%
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
|1,117,121
|6
|%
|1,241,647
|7
|%
|1,082,368
|6
|%
|Residential
|2,243,160
|12
|%
|2,182,100
|11
|%
|1,655,434
|9
|%
|Total real estate construction
|and land
|3,360,281
|18
|%
|3,423,747
|18
|%
|2,737,802
|15
|%
|Total real estate
|11,260,217
|59
|%
|11,300,792
|59
|%
|10,710,549
|57
|%
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
|3,429,283
|18
|%
|3,153,048
|17
|%
|3,748,407
|20
|%
|Venture capital
|1,698,508
|9
|%
|1,637,132
|9
|%
|2,179,422
|12
|%
|Other commercial
|2,375,114
|12
|%
|2,572,994
|13
|%
|1,767,667
|9
|%
|Total commercial
|7,502,905
|39
|%
|7,363,174
|39
|%
|7,695,496
|41
|%
|Consumer
|320,255
|2
|%
|362,234
|2
|%
|440,827
|2
|%
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net of deferred fees
|$
|19,083,377
|100
|%
|$
|19,026,200
|100
|%
|$
|18,846,872
|100
|%
|Total unfunded loan commitments
|$
|7,601,390
|$
|7,178,506
|$
|8,183,158
Allowance for Credit Losses
The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Allowance for
|Reserve for
|Total
|Allowance for Credit
|Loan and
|Unfunded Loan
|Allowance for
|Losses Rollforward
|Lease Losses
|Commitments
|Credit Losses
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|345,966
|$
|96,571
|$
|442,537
|Charge-offs
|(20,314
|)
|-
|(20,314
|)
|Recoveries
|1,529
|-
|1,529
|Net charge-offs
|(18,785
|)
|-
|(18,785
|)
|Provision
|21,000
|(11,000
|)
|10,000
|Ending balance
|$
|348,181
|$
|85,571
|$
|433,752
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|Allowance for
|Reserve for
|Total
|Allowance for Credit
|Loan and
|Unfunded Loan
|Allowance for
|Losses Rollforward
|Lease Losses
|Commitments
|Credit Losses
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|301,050
|$
|80,571
|$
|381,621
|Charge-offs
|(37,284
|)
|-
|(37,284
|)
|Recoveries
|1,200
|-
|1,200
|Net charge-offs
|(36,084
|)
|-
|(36,084
|)
|Provision
|81,000
|16,000
|97,000
|Ending balance
|$
|345,966
|$
|96,571
|$
|442,537
|Allowance for Credit
|Year Ended December 31,
|Losses Rollforward
|2020
|2019
|(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|174,646
|$
|169,333
|Cumulative effect of change in
|accounting principle - CECL
|7,327
|-
|Charge-offs
|(93,589
|)
|(32,262
|)
|Recoveries
|6,368
|15,575
|Net charge-offs
|(87,221
|)
|(16,687
|)
|Provision
|339,000
|22,000
|Ending balance
|$
|433,752
|$
|174,646
The allowance for credit losses decreased by $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $433.8 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the fourth quarter was attributable to $18.8 million in net charge-offs, offset partially by a $10.0 million provision for credit losses.
Net charge-offs were $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross charge-offs of $20.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.5 million. The most significant charge-off was $15.5 million and related to a security monitoring loan.
Net charge-offs were $36.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross charge-offs of $37.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.2 million. The most significant charge-off was $32.8 million and also related to a security monitoring loan.
Security monitoring loans have decreased 47% from $619.3 million as of December 31, 2019 to $329.3 million as of December 31, 2020 since ceasing new originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 while actively reducing the remaining loans. As of December 31, 2020, $250.6 million of these are performing and pass-rated, while $78.7 million are classified, of which $32.5 million are on nonaccrual.
For the fourth quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2020, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.40% and 0.75%, respectively.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 2.27% at December 31, 2020 and 2.33% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.82% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses and allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans that are fully guaranteed and do not carry any allowance, were 2.41% and 1.93% at December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 2.48% and 1.94% at September 30, 2020, respectively.
For the full year 2020, gross charge-offs were $93.6 million and included $63.5 million for other commercial loans, of which $59.6 million related to security monitoring loans, $11.8 million for asset-based loans, $10.2 million for commercial real estate loans, and $6.8 million for venture capital loans compared to gross charge-offs for the full year 2019 of $32.3 million that included $12.0 million for asset-based loans, of which $11.8 million related to a single loan, $9.4 million for venture capital loans, and $9.1 million for other commercial loans.
For the full year 2020, recoveries were $6.4 million and included $3.6 million for other commercial loans and $1.3 million for venture capital loans compared to recoveries for the full year 2019 of $15.6 million that included $8.2 million for venture capital loans, $4.8 million for other commercial loans, and $1.4 million for asset-based loans.
For the full year 2020, net charge-offs to average loans and leases increased to 0.45% from 0.09% for the full year 2019.
Deposits and Client Investment Funds
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
|(Keep as 12/31)
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|% of
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Deposit Composition
|Balance
|Total
|Balance
|Total
|Balance
|Total
|Balance
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|9,193,827
|37
|%
|$
|9,346,744
|39
|%
|$
|7,243,298
|38
|%
|$
|7,243,298
|38
|%
|Interest checking
|5,974,910
|24
|%
|4,657,511
|20
|%
|3,753,978
|19
|%
|3,753,978
|19
|%
|Money market
|6,532,917
|26
|%
|6,539,313
|27
|%
|4,690,420
|24
|%
|4,690,420
|24
|%
|Savings
|562,826
|2
|%
|574,061
|2
|%
|499,591
|3
|%
|499,591
|3
|%
|Total core deposits
|22,264,480
|89
|%
|21,117,629
|88
|%
|16,187,287
|84
|%
|16,187,287
|84
|%
|Non-core non-maturity deposits
|1,149,467
|5
|%
|1,123,909
|5
|%
|496,407
|3
|%
|496,407
|3
|%
|Total non-maturity deposits
|23,413,947
|94
|%
|22,241,538
|93
|%
|16,683,694
|87
|%
|16,683,694
|87
|%
|Time deposits $250,000 and under
|994,197
|4
|%
|1,047,621
|4
|%
|2,065,733
|11
|%
|2,065,733
|11
|%
|Time deposits over $250,000
|532,573
|2
|%
|676,536
|3
|%
|483,609
|2
|%
|483,609
|2
|%
|Total time deposits
|1,526,770
|6
|%
|1,724,157
|7
|%
|2,549,342
|13
|%
|2,549,342
|13
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|24,940,717
|100
|%
|$
|23,965,695
|100
|%
|$
|19,233,036
|100
|%
|$
|19,233,036
|100
|%
At December 31, 2020, core deposits totaled $22.3 billion, or 89% of total deposits, including $9.2 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 37% of total deposits. Core deposits increased by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter driven by continued strong deposit growth from our venture banking clients. For the year ended December 31, 2020, core deposits increased by $6.1 billion and total deposits increased by $5.7 billion.
In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at December 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM.
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Increase
|Credit Quality Metrics
|2020
|2020
|(Decrease)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|NPAs and Performing TDRs:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)
|$
|91,163
|$
|85,615
|$
|5,548
|Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
|-
|-
|-
|Foreclosed assets, net
|14,027
|13,747
|280
|Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|$
|105,190
|$
|99,362
|$
|5,828
|Performing TDRs held for investment
|$
|14,254
|$
|13,679
|$
|575
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment
|to loans and leases held for investment
|0.48
|%
|0.45
|%
|Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
|held for investment and foreclosed assets
|0.55
|%
|0.52
|%
|Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:
|Pass
|$
|18,076,832
|$
|17,967,872
|$
|108,960
|Special mention
|741,283
|783,756
|(42,473
|)
|Classified
|265,262
|274,572
|(9,310
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|$
|19,083,377
|$
|19,026,200
|$
|57,177
|Classified loans and leases held for investment
|to loans and leases held for investment
|1.39
|%
|1.44
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|348,181
|$
|345,966
|$
|2,215
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
|85,571
|96,571
|(11,000
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|433,752
|$
|442,537
|$
|(8,785
|)
|Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)
|$
|10,000
|$
|97,000
|$
|(87,000
|)
|Net charge-offs (for the quarter)
|$
|18,785
|$
|36,084
|$
|(17,299
|)
|Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
|(for the quarter)
|0.40
|%
|0.75
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans
|and leases held for investment
|1.82
|%
|1.82
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
|held for investment
|2.27
|%
|2.33
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|and leases held for investment
|475.8
|%
|516.9
|%
|(1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $13.9 million at December 31, 2020 and $13.8 million at September 30, 2020.
After taking pro-active and decisive steps in the first quarter at the onset of the pandemic to downgrade certain loans, the level of special mention loans and leases, which peaked in the first quarter of 2020, and classified and nonaccrual loans and leases, which peaked in the second quarter of 2020, have declined with the enhanced ongoing monitoring of the loan and lease portfolio during the course of the year. Despite the early actions, enhanced monitoring, and build in the allowance for credit losses, certain credit metrics remain elevated as we continue to manage the credit environment and economic impacts caused by the pandemic.
The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Increase (Decrease)
|Accruing
|Accruing
|Accruing
|and 30-89
|and 30-89
|and 30-89
|Days Past
|Days Past
|Days Past
|Nonaccrual
|Due
|Nonaccrual
|Due
|Nonaccrual
|Due
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate mortgage:
|Commercial
|$
|43,731
|$
|3,636
|$
|45,120
|$
|-
|$
|(1,389
|)
|$
|3,636
|Income producing and other
|residential
|1,826
|600
|2,008
|1,761
|(182
|)
|(1,161
|)
|Total real estate mortgage
|45,557
|4,236
|47,128
|1,761
|(1,571
|)
|2,475
|Real estate construction and land:
|Commercial
|315
|-
|324
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|Residential
|-
|759
|-
|3,108
|-
|(2,349
|)
|Total real estate
|construction and land
|315
|759
|324
|3,108
|(9
|)
|(2,349
|)
|Commercial:
|Asset-based
|2,679
|-
|2,817
|-
|(138
|)
|-
|Venture capital
|1,980
|540
|2,001
|2,319
|(21
|)
|(1,779
|)
|Other commercial
|40,243
|2,078
|32,941
|185
|7,302
|1,893
|Total commercial
|44,902
|2,618
|37,759
|2,504
|7,143
|114
|Consumer
|389
|1,260
|404
|791
|(15
|)
|469
|Total held for investment
|$
|91,163
|$
|8,873
|$
|85,615
|$
|8,164
|$
|5,548
|$
|709
During the fourth quarter of 2020, nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $5.5 million due primarily to an addition of one security monitoring loan for $26.3 million, partially offset by the sale of one security monitoring loan for $12.1 million and the paydown of another security monitoring loan for $5.8 million.
CAPITAL
The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:
|December 31, 2020
|Excluding
|September 30,
|PPP
|2020
|Actual (1)
|Loans (1)
|Actual
|PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|8.55
|%
|8.93
|%
|(3
|)
|8.66
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.53
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.45
|%
|Total capital ratio
|13.76
|%
|13.76
|%
|13.74
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (2)
|8.78
|%
|9.12
|%
|(3
|)
|8.71
|%
|(1) Capital information for December 31, 2020 is preliminary.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|(3) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.
ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP
PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest Bancorp that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting PacWest Bancorp, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the severity of its impact on key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest Bancorp’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest Bancorp’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, the magnitude of individual loan losses on security monitoring loans, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|150,464
|$
|187,176
|$
|172,585
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
|3,010,197
|2,766,020
|465,039
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|3,160,661
|2,953,196
|637,624
|Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|5,235,591
|4,532,614
|3,797,187
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|17,250
|17,250
|40,924
|Total investment securities
|5,252,841
|4,549,864
|3,838,111
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
|19,153,357
|19,101,680
|18,910,740
|Deferred fees, net
|(69,980
|)
|(75,480
|)
|(63,868
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment,
|net of deferred fees
|19,083,377
|19,026,200
|18,846,872
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(348,181
|)
|(345,966
|)
|(138,785
|)
|Total loans and leases held for investment, net
|18,735,196
|18,680,234
|18,708,087
|Equipment leased to others under operating leases
|333,846
|286,425
|324,084
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,234
|40,544
|38,585
|Foreclosed assets, net
|14,027
|13,747
|440
|Goodwill
|1,078,670
|1,078,670
|2,548,670
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|23,641
|26,813
|38,394
|Other assets
|860,326
|797,223
|636,811
|Total assets
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|26,770,806
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|9,193,827
|$
|9,346,744
|$
|7,243,298
|Interest-bearing deposits
|15,746,890
|14,618,951
|11,989,738
|Total deposits
|24,940,717
|23,965,695
|19,233,036
|Borrowings
|5,000
|60,000
|1,759,008
|Subordinated debentures
|465,812
|463,282
|458,209
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|491,962
|451,508
|365,856
|Total liabilities
|25,903,491
|24,940,485
|21,816,109
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock
|1,207
|1,208
|1,219
|Additional paid-in-capital
|3,100,633
|3,125,554
|3,306,006
|Retained earnings
|409,391
|292,561
|1,652,248
|Treasury stock
|(88,803
|)
|(88,566
|)
|(83,434
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|172,523
|155,474
|78,658
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
|3,594,951
|3,486,231
|4,954,697
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|26,770,806
|Book value per share
|$
|30.36
|$
|29.42
|$
|41.36
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.09
|$
|19.77
|Shares outstanding
|118,414,853
|118,489,927
|119,781,605
|(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities
|available-for-sale, net
|$
|172,523
|$
|155,474
|$
|78,658
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|242,198
|$
|240,811
|$
|263,402
|$
|993,138
|$
|1,097,845
|Investment securities
|28,843
|24,443
|28,135
|106,770
|115,569
|Deposits in financial institutions
|1,135
|654
|2,056
|3,583
|6,479
|Total interest income
|272,176
|265,908
|293,593
|1,103,491
|1,219,893
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|8,454
|9,887
|34,802
|59,663
|148,460
|Borrowings
|37
|27
|5,189
|8,161
|26,961
|Subordinated debentures
|4,477
|4,670
|6,983
|21,109
|29,843
|Total interest expense
|12,968
|14,584
|46,974
|88,933
|205,264
|Net interest income
|259,208
|251,324
|246,619
|1,014,558
|1,014,629
|Provision for credit losses
|10,000
|97,000
|3,000
|339,000
|22,000
|Net interest income after
|provision for credit losses
|249,208
|154,324
|243,619
|675,558
|992,629
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,119
|2,570
|3,611
|10,351
|14,637
|Other commissions and fees
|9,974
|10,541
|10,170
|40,347
|43,623
|Leased equipment income
|9,440
|9,900
|10,648
|43,628
|38,727
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|1,671
|35
|23
|2,139
|1,114
|Gain on sale of securities
|4
|5,270
|184
|13,171
|25,445
|Other income
|15,642
|9,936
|2,540
|36,424
|19,016
|Total noninterest income
|39,850
|38,252
|27,176
|146,060
|142,562
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
|73,171
|75,131
|74,637
|271,494
|285,862
|Occupancy
|14,083
|14,771
|14,541
|57,555
|57,407
|Data processing
|6,718
|6,505
|6,770
|26,779
|27,556
|Other professional services
|6,800
|4,713
|4,261
|19,917
|17,803
|Insurance and assessments
|5,064
|3,939
|4,168
|22,625
|16,404
|Intangible asset amortization
|3,172
|3,751
|4,153
|14,753
|18,726
|Leased equipment depreciation
|7,501
|7,057
|6,856
|28,865
|24,016
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(272
|)
|335
|(3,446
|)
|(17
|)
|(3,555
|)
|Acquisition, integration and
|reorganization costs
|1,060
|-
|(269
|)
|1,060
|349
|Customer related expense
|4,430
|4,762
|3,952
|17,532
|13,839
|Loan expense
|3,926
|3,499
|2,967
|13,454
|12,931
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|1,470,000
|-
|Other expense
|10,029
|8,939
|5,138
|40,002
|30,913
|Total noninterest expense
|135,682
|133,402
|123,728
|1,984,019
|502,251
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|153,376
|59,174
|147,067
|(1,162,401
|)
|632,940
|Income tax expense
|36,546
|13,671
|29,186
|75,173
|164,304
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|117,881
|$
|(1,237,574
|)
|$
|468,636
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.98
|$
|(10.61
|)
|$
|3.90
|Dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.35
|$
|2.40
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|117,881
|$
|(1,237,574
|)
|$
|468,636
|Less: earnings allocated to unvested
|restricted stock (1)
|(1,398
|)
|(578
|)
|(1,458
|)
|(1,782
|)
|(5,182
|)
|Net earnings (loss) allocated to
|common shares
|$
|115,432
|$
|44,925
|$
|116,423
|$
|(1,239,356
|)
|$
|463,454
|Weighted-average basic shares and
|unvested restricted stock outstanding
|118,446
|118,438
|119,804
|118,463
|120,468
|Less: weighted-average unvested
|restricted stock outstanding
|(1,652
|)
|(1,684
|)
|(1,566
|)
|(1,610
|)
|(1,502
|)
|Weighted-average basic shares
|outstanding
|116,794
|116,754
|118,238
|116,853
|118,966
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.98
|$
|(10.61
|)
|$
|3.90
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
|Net earnings (loss) allocated to
|common shares
|$
|115,432
|$
|44,925
|$
|116,423
|$
|(1,239,356
|)
|$
|463,454
|Weighted-average diluted shares
|outstanding
|116,794
|116,754
|118,238
|116,853
|118,966
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.98
|$
|(10.61
|)
|$
|3.90
|(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus
|undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|Balance
|Expense
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans and leases (1)(2)
|$
|18,769,214
|$
|243,188
|5.15%
|$
|19,195,737
|$
|241,547
|5.01%
|$
|18,470,583
|$
|263,783
|5.67%
|Investment securities (3)
|4,888,993
|30,757
|2.50%
|4,107,915
|26,015
|2.52%
|3,811,216
|29,509
|3.07%
|Deposits in financial
|institutions
|3,576,335
|1,135
|0.13%
|2,554,349
|654
|0.10%
|498,068
|2,056
|1.64%
|Total interest-earning
|assets (1)
|27,234,542
|275,080
|4.02%
|25,858,001
|268,216
|4.13%
|22,779,867
|295,348
|5.14%
|Other assets
|2,100,247
|2,077,192
|3,600,872
|Total assets
|$
|29,334,789
|$
|27,935,193
|$
|26,380,739
|Liabilities and
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest checking
|$
|5,191,435
|2,064
|0.16%
|$
|4,904,614
|2,019
|0.16%
|$
|3,731,696
|10,031
|1.07%
|Money market
|7,636,220
|3,225
|0.17%
|7,170,842
|3,081
|0.17%
|5,117,553
|12,063
|0.94%
|Savings
|567,646
|35
|0.02%
|565,395
|35
|0.02%
|509,497
|204
|0.16%
|Time
|1,650,150
|3,130
|0.75%
|1,876,072
|4,752
|1.01%
|2,744,156
|12,504
|1.81%
|Total interest-bearing
|deposits
|15,045,451
|8,454
|0.22%
|14,516,923
|9,887
|0.27%
|12,102,902
|34,802
|1.14%
|Borrowings
|237,098
|37
|0.06%
|181,315
|27
|0.06%
|1,179,220
|5,189
|1.75%
|Subordinated debentures
|463,951
|4,477
|3.84%
|462,375
|4,670
|4.02%
|456,997
|6,983
|6.06%
|Total interest-bearing
|liabilities
|15,746,500
|12,968
|0.33%
|15,160,613
|14,584
|0.38%
|13,739,119
|46,974
|1.36%
|Noninterest-bearing
|demand deposits
|9,589,789
|8,812,391
|7,338,888
|Other liabilities
|462,075
|464,320
|372,550
|Total liabilities
|25,798,364
|24,437,324
|21,450,557
|Stockholders' equity
|3,536,425
|3,497,869
|4,930,182
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
|$
|29,334,789
|$
|27,935,193
|$
|26,380,739
|Net interest income (1)
|$
|262,112
|$
|253,632
|$
|248,374
|Net interest spread (1)
|3.69%
|3.75%
|3.78%
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.83%
|3.90%
|4.33%
|Total deposits (4)
|$
|24,635,240
|$
|8,454
|0.14%
|$
|23,329,314
|$
|9,887
|0.17%
|$
|19,441,790
|$
|34,802
|0.71%
|(1) Tax equivalent.
|(2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $3.8 million, $2.0 million, and $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020,
|September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1.9 million, $1.6 million, and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020,
|September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities.
|The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated
|as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|150,464
|$
|187,176
|$
|174,059
|$
|172,570
|$
|172,585
|Interest-earning deposits in financial
|institutions
|3,010,197
|2,766,020
|1,747,077
|439,690
|465,039
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|3,160,661
|2,953,196
|1,921,136
|612,260
|637,624
|Securities available-for-sale
|5,235,591
|4,532,614
|3,851,141
|3,757,663
|3,797,187
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|17,250
|17,250
|17,250
|54,244
|40,924
|Total investment securities
|5,252,841
|4,549,864
|3,868,391
|3,811,907
|3,838,111
|Gross loans and leases held for investment
|19,153,357
|19,101,680
|19,780,476
|19,806,394
|18,910,740
|Deferred fees, net
|(69,980
|)
|(75,480
|)
|(85,845
|)
|(61,089
|)
|(63,868
|)
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net of deferred fees
|19,083,377
|19,026,200
|19,694,631
|19,745,305
|18,846,872
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(348,181
|)
|(345,966
|)
|(301,050
|)
|(221,292
|)
|(138,785
|)
|Total loans and leases held for
|investment, net
|18,735,196
|18,680,234
|19,393,581
|19,524,013
|18,708,087
|Equipment leased to others under
|operating leases
|333,846
|286,425
|295,191
|306,530
|-
|324,084
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,234
|40,544
|42,299
|39,799
|38,585
|Foreclosed assets, net
|14,027
|13,747
|1,449
|1,701
|440
|Goodwill
|1,078,670
|1,078,670
|1,078,670
|1,078,670
|2,548,670
|Core deposit and customer relationship
|intangibles, net
|23,641
|26,813
|30,564
|34,446
|38,394
|Other assets
|860,326
|797,223
|734,457
|733,941
|636,811
|Total assets
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|27,365,738
|$
|26,143,267
|$
|26,770,806
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|9,193,827
|$
|9,346,744
|$
|8,629,543
|$
|7,510,218
|$
|7,243,298
|Interest-bearing deposits
|15,746,890
|14,618,951
|14,299,036
|12,065,619
|11,989,738
|Total deposits
|24,940,717
|23,965,695
|22,928,579
|19,575,837
|19,233,036
|Borrowings
|5,000
|60,000
|60,000
|2,295,000
|1,759,008
|Subordinated debentures
|465,812
|463,282
|460,772
|458,994
|458,209
|Accrued interest payable and other
|liabilities
|491,962
|451,508
|463,489
|423,047
|365,856
|Total liabilities
|25,903,491
|24,940,485
|23,912,840
|22,752,878
|21,816,109
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)
|3,594,951
|3,486,231
|3,452,898
|3,390,389
|4,954,697
|Total liabilities and stockholders’
|equity
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|27,365,738
|$
|26,143,267
|$
|26,770,806
|Book value per share
|$
|30.36
|$
|29.42
|$
|29.17
|$
|28.75
|$
|41.36
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.09
|$
|19.80
|$
|19.31
|$
|19.77
|Shares outstanding
|118,414,853
|118,489,927
|118,374,603
|117,916,789
|119,781,605
|(1) Includes net unrealized gain on
|securities available-for-sale, net
|$
|172,523
|$
|155,474
|$
|145,038
|$
|90,916
|$
|78,658
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|242,198
|$
|240,811
|$
|247,851
|$
|262,278
|$
|263,402
|Investment securities
|28,843
|24,443
|26,038
|27,446
|28,135
|Deposits in financial institutions
|1,135
|654
|186
|1,608
|2,056
|Total interest income
|272,176
|265,908
|274,075
|291,332
|293,593
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|8,454
|9,887
|13,075
|28,247
|34,802
|Borrowings
|37
|27
|1,319
|6,778
|5,189
|Subordinated debentures
|4,477
|4,670
|5,402
|6,560
|6,983
|Total interest expense
|12,968
|14,584
|19,796
|41,585
|46,974
|Net interest income
|259,208
|251,324
|254,279
|249,747
|246,619
|Provision for credit losses
|10,000
|97,000
|120,000
|112,000
|3,000
|Net interest income after
|provision for credit losses
|249,208
|154,324
|134,279
|137,747
|243,619
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,119
|2,570
|2,004
|2,658
|3,611
|Other commissions and fees
|9,974
|10,541
|10,111
|9,721
|10,170
|Leased equipment income
|9,440
|9,900
|12,037
|12,251
|10,648
|Gain on sale of loans and leases
|1,671
|35
|346
|87
|23
|Gain on sale of securities
|4
|5,270
|7,715
|182
|184
|Other income
|15,642
|9,936
|6,645
|4,201
|2,540
|Total noninterest income
|39,850
|38,252
|38,858
|29,100
|27,176
|Noninterest expense:
|Compensation
|73,171
|75,131
|61,910
|61,282
|74,637
|Occupancy
|14,083
|14,771
|14,494
|14,207
|14,541
|Data processing
|6,718
|6,505
|7,102
|6,454
|6,770
|Other professional services
|6,800
|4,713
|4,146
|4,258
|4,261
|Insurance and assessments
|5,064
|3,939
|9,373
|4,249
|4,168
|Intangible asset amortization
|3,172
|3,751
|3,882
|3,948
|4,153
|Leased equipment depreciation
|7,501
|7,057
|7,102
|7,205
|6,856
|Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net
|(272
|)
|335
|(146
|)
|66
|(3,446
|)
|Acquisition, integration and
|reorganization costs
|1,060
|-
|-
|-
|(269
|)
|Customer related expense
|4,430
|4,762
|4,408
|3,932
|3,952
|Loan expense
|3,926
|3,499
|3,379
|2,650
|2,967
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|1,470,000
|-
|Other expense
|10,029
|8,939
|11,315
|9,719
|5,138
|Total noninterest expense
|135,682
|133,402
|126,965
|1,587,970
|123,728
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|153,376
|59,174
|46,172
|(1,421,123
|)
|147,067
|Income tax expense
|36,546
|13,671
|12,968
|11,988
|29,186
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|33,204
|$
|(1,433,111
|)
|$
|117,881
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.28
|$
|(12.23
|)
|$
|0.98
|Dividends declared and paid per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.60
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.58
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.50
|%
|(21.27
|)%
|1.77
|%
|Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,
|pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")
|return on average assets (1)(2)
|2.22
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.26
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|13.14
|%
|5.18
|%
|3.87
|%
|(116.28
|)%
|9.49
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)
|19.63
|%
|8.20
|%
|6.39
|%
|6.88
|%
|20.68
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|43.6
|%
|45.1
|%
|42.9
|%
|40.6
|%
|44.8
|%
|Noninterest expense as a percentage
|of average assets (1)
|1.84
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.92
|%
|23.57
|%
|1.86
|%
|Average Yields/Costs (1):
|Yield on:
|Average loans and leases (3)
|5.15
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.54
|%
|5.67
|%
|Average interest-earning assets (3)
|4.02
|%
|4.13
|%
|4.53
|%
|5.02
|%
|5.14
|%
|Cost of:
|Average interest-bearing deposits
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.14
|%
|Average total deposits
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.71
|%
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|0.33
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.55
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.36
|%
|Net interest spread (3)
|3.69
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.78
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.83
|%
|3.90
|%
|4.20
|%
|4.31
|%
|4.33
|%
|Average Balances:
|Assets:
|Loans and leases, net of deferred fees
|$
|18,769,214
|$
|19,195,737
|$
|19,951,603
|$
|19,065,035
|$
|18,470,583
|Interest-earning assets
|27,234,542
|25,858,001
|24,531,204
|23,455,636
|22,779,867
|Total assets
|29,334,789
|27,935,193
|26,621,227
|27,099,040
|26,380,739
|Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|9,589,789
|8,812,391
|8,292,151
|7,357,717
|7,338,888
|Interest-bearing deposits
|15,045,451
|14,516,923
|13,116,297
|11,896,780
|12,102,902
|Total deposits
|24,635,240
|23,329,314
|21,408,448
|19,254,497
|19,441,790
|Borrowings
|237,098
|181,315
|871,110
|2,026,749
|1,179,220
|Subordinated debentures
|463,951
|462,375
|459,466
|458,399
|456,997
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|15,746,500
|15,160,613
|14,446,873
|14,381,928
|13,739,119
|Stockholders' equity
|3,536,425
|3,497,869
|3,446,850
|4,956,778
|4,930,182
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
|(3) Tax equivalent.
|PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Credit Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans and leases held for
|investment to loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.48
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.49
|%
|Nonperforming assets to loans and
|leases held for investment and
|foreclosed assets
|0.55
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.49
|%
|Classified loans and leases held for
|investment to loans and leases
|held for investment
|1.39
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.49
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.93
|%
|Provision for credit losses (for the
|quarter) to average loans and leases
|held for investment (annualized)
|0.21
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.36
|%
|0.06
|%
|Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to
|average loans and leases held
|for investment (annualized)
|0.40
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.02
|%
|Trailing 12 months net charge-offs
|to average loans and leases
|held for investment
|0.45
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.09
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses to
|loans and leases held for investment
|1.82
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.74
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans
|and leases held for investment
|2.27
|%
|2.33
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.39
|%
|0.93
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to
|nonaccrual loans and leases
|held for investment
|475.8
|%
|516.9
|%
|229.7
|%
|287.5
|%
|189.1
|%
|PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
|8.55
|%
|8.66
|%
|8.93
|%
|8.63
|%
|9.74
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|10.53
|%
|10.45
|%
|9.97
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.78
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|10.53
|%
|10.45
|%
|9.97
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.78
|%
|Total capital ratio (1)
|13.76
|%
|13.74
|%
|13.18
|%
|12.07
|%
|12.41
|%
|Risk-weighted assets (1)
|$
|22,837,693
|$
|22,114,040
|$
|22,781,836
|$
|24,214,209
|$
|23,582,495
|Equity to assets ratio
|12.19
|%
|12.26
|%
|12.62
|%
|12.97
|%
|18.51
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (2)
|8.78
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.93
|%
|9.10
|%
|9.79
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|30.36
|$
|29.42
|$
|29.17
|$
|28.75
|$
|41.36
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.09
|$
|19.80
|$
|19.31
|$
|19.77
|Pacific Western Bank:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
|9.53
|%
|9.70
|%
|10.03
|%
|9.71
|%
|10.95
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|11.73
|%
|11.70
|%
|11.18
|%
|10.38
|%
|11.00
|%
|Tier 1 capital ratio (1)
|11.73
|%
|11.70
|%
|11.18
|%
|10.38
|%
|11.00
|%
|Total capital ratio (1)
|12.99
|%
|12.95
|%
|12.44
|%
|11.39
|%
|11.74
|%
|(1) Capital information for December 31, 2020 is preliminary.
|(2) Non-GAAP measure.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) PPNR, (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per share, and PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per share.
The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|PPNR and PPNR Return
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|on Average Assets
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|117,881
|$
|(1,237,574
|)
|$
|468,636
|Add: Provision for credit losses
|10,000
|97,000
|3,000
|339,000
|22,000
|Add: Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|1,470,000
|-
|Add: Income tax expense
|36,546
|13,671
|29,186
|75,173
|164,304
|Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,
|pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")
|$
|163,376
|$
|156,174
|$
|150,067
|$
|646,599
|$
|654,940
|Average assets
|$
|29,334,789
|$
|27,935,193
|$
|26,380,739
|$
|27,752,412
|$
|26,105,608
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.58
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.77
|%
|(4.46
|)%
|1.80
|%
|PPNR return on average assets (2)
|2.22
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.26
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.51
|%
|(1) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.
|(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|116,830
|$
|45,503
|$
|117,881
|$
|(1,237,574
|)
|$
|468,636
|Add: Intangible asset amortization
|3,172
|3,751
|4,153
|14,753
|18,726
|Add: Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|1,470,000
|-
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|120,002
|$
|49,254
|$
|122,034
|$
|247,179
|$
|487,362
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|3,536,425
|$
|3,497,869
|$
|4,930,182
|$
|3,857,610
|$
|4,864,332
|Less: Average intangible assets
|1,103,945
|1,107,548
|2,589,217
|1,470,989
|2,596,389
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|2,432,480
|$
|2,390,321
|$
|2,340,965
|$
|2,386,621
|$
|2,267,943
|Return on average equity (1)
|13.14
|%
|5.18
|%
|9.49
|%
|(32.08
|)%
|9.63
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (2)
|19.63
|%
|8.20
|%
|20.68
|%
|10.36
|%
|21.49
|%
|(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio/
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|3,594,951
|$
|3,486,231
|$
|3,452,898
|$
|3,390,389
|$
|4,954,697
|Less: Intangible assets
|1,102,311
|1,105,483
|1,109,234
|1,113,116
|2,587,064
|Tangible common equity
|$
|2,492,640
|$
|2,380,748
|$
|2,343,664
|$
|2,277,273
|$
|2,367,633
|Total assets
|$
|29,498,442
|$
|28,426,716
|$
|27,365,738
|$
|26,143,267
|$
|26,770,806
|Less: Intangible assets
|1,102,311
|1,105,483
|1,109,234
|1,113,116
|2,587,064
|Tangible assets
|$
|28,396,131
|$
|27,321,233
|$
|26,256,504
|$
|25,030,151
|$
|24,183,742
|Equity to assets ratio
|12.19
|%
|12.26
|%
|12.62
|%
|12.97
|%
|18.51
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|8.78
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.93
|%
|9.10
|%
|9.79
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|30.36
|$
|29.42
|$
|29.17
|$
|28.75
|$
|41.36
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|$
|21.05
|$
|20.09
|$
|19.80
|$
|19.31
|$
|19.77
|Shares outstanding
|118,414,853
|118,489,927
|118,374,603
|117,916,789
|119,781,605
|(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
|(2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
