Houston, Texas, US, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAGC is pleased to announce its new membership opportunities for geophysical and exploration industry professional services companies, entrepreneurs, and consultants access to world-class resources that support the roles of companies and their employee’s roles and to provide their input on the geophysical and exploration industry’s most pressing issues.

“We are excited to be able to expand IAGC membership to more companies in the G&E industry,” said Nikki Martin, IAGC President. “For 50 years, the IAGC has demonstrated proven leadership and provided value to our members. As the global forum for industry thought leaders and the standard-bearer for facilitating continuous improvement and promotion of HSSE, social responsibility, technological innovation and operations, we know the value and benefits of IAGC membership are definitely worth the investment for our new members.”

The new membership classes added to the IAGC’s existing Governing, Industry Partner, Contributing and Associate classes are:

Professional Services: Companies that provide professional services to the geophysical or E&P industry;

Entrepreneur: Companies that qualify for contributing or associate class within one year of establishment; and

Individual consultant: Individual consultants to the geophysical & exploration industry.

The IAGC invites eligible companies to join the most credible and effective voice for promoting and ensuring a safe, environmentally responsible and competitive G&E industry. Membership enables companies to:

Promote efficiency, safety, environmental sustainability and assurance in your business and operations with access to the numerous members-only resources on the IAGC member website, including industry best practices and guidance, HSSE statistics database, trends analysis, and safety manuals, regulatory and environmental compliance tools, model master licensing agreement and key licensing and contracting statements of principles, and public advocacy materials and publications.

Stay abreast of critical industry news and updates via member alerts and the IAGC Newsletter and bi-weekly NewsBrief, which educates members on regulatory & policy issues and IAGC initiatives, activities and events.

Be represented before key legislative and regulatory bodies around the world to help drive geophysical and exploration policy.

Shape industry priorities and positions through IAGC Committees and Workgroups.

Enjoy discounted registration to IAGC conferences as well as access to member-exclusive webinars and workshops where you can receive and exchange information, network with industry peers and develop critical skills.

Membership in the IAGC is by company and permits all member-company employees to participate in IAGC activities.



Companies interested in IAGC membership should contact Director of Member & Industry Relations, Jameson White at +1 281-605-9863 or Jameson.White@iagc.org.

###

About the IAGC

Founded in 1971, the IAGC is the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry, the cornerstone of the energy industry. With member companies in 50 countries, our membership includes onshore and offshore survey operators and acquisition companies, data and processing providers, exploration and production companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, service providers, and consultancies.

The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible. ​

Gail Adams-Jackson IAGC +1 281-702-4201 gail.adams@iagc.org