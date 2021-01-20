Houston, Texas, US, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAGC is pleased to announce its new membership opportunities for geophysical and exploration industry professional services companies, entrepreneurs, and consultants access to world-class resources that support the roles of companies and their employee’s roles and to provide their input on the geophysical and exploration industry’s most pressing issues.
“We are excited to be able to expand IAGC membership to more companies in the G&E industry,” said Nikki Martin, IAGC President. “For 50 years, the IAGC has demonstrated proven leadership and provided value to our members. As the global forum for industry thought leaders and the standard-bearer for facilitating continuous improvement and promotion of HSSE, social responsibility, technological innovation and operations, we know the value and benefits of IAGC membership are definitely worth the investment for our new members.”
The new membership classes added to the IAGC’s existing Governing, Industry Partner, Contributing and Associate classes are:
The IAGC invites eligible companies to join the most credible and effective voice for promoting and ensuring a safe, environmentally responsible and competitive G&E industry. Membership enables companies to:
Membership in the IAGC is by company and permits all member-company employees to participate in IAGC activities.
Companies interested in IAGC membership should contact Director of Member & Industry Relations, Jameson White at +1 281-605-9863 or Jameson.White@iagc.org.
About the IAGC
Founded in 1971, the IAGC is the global trade association for the geophysical and exploration industry, the cornerstone of the energy industry. With member companies in 50 countries, our membership includes onshore and offshore survey operators and acquisition companies, data and processing providers, exploration and production companies, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, service providers, and consultancies.
The IAGC supports and fosters science- and risk-based regulations consistent with existing practices that are proven to be environmentally responsible, effective and operationally feasible.
