SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will host its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings call and hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The earnings call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Central time), followed by the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time). The company will issue a press release reporting its fiscal 2021 first quarter results earlier that morning.



Q1’21 Earnings Call

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151645/e129a031e6. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the time that the call has started.

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-890-1795 International Toll: 1-412-717-9589

To listen to the live webcast or to view the accompanying slides, go to the company’s investor website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast also can be accessed by using the direct link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947455/E10184E48A13891E47382C378F6271CF.

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com until Monday, March 15, 2021. A telephone replay will also be available until Monday, March 15, 2021 at:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10151645

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

As part of our precautions regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns that our shareholders may have, as well as any quarantines or other protocols that governments may impose. As a result, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only via webcast. There will not be a physical meeting location. You or your proxyholder will be able to attend the meeting online, examine a list of our shareholders of record as of December 14, 2020 (the record date for the Annual Meeting), submit your questions and vote your shares electronically by visiting http://virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TSN2021 (the virtual meeting website).

The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Central time on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Online access to the virtual meeting website will begin at 9:45 a.m. Central time, and we encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting if you don’t have Internet access.

Whether you are a shareholder of record or a beneficial owner, to attend the Annual Meeting, you will need the 11 or 16-digit control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

An archived replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the company’s investor website following the live event at http://ir.tyson.com.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact: Megan Britt, 479-236-4927

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods