TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) announced today the declaration of the January 2021 distribution.



The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.01333 per unit, representing $0.16 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 16, 2021 to unitholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

The REIT’s current distribution per unit continues to be $0.01333 per month. The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

Insider participation in the DRIP is approximately 1.5% of total participation for the January distribution payable on February 16, 2021.

A total of 3,352,328 units have been issued under the DRIP since its inception in February 2014.

Issuance of Units to Settle Debt

On January 14, 2021, the REIT issued 93,167 Class B LP Units of Nexus Richmond LP, a subsidiary limited partnership of the REIT, to the vendor of the REIT’s Richmond BC property (the “Richmond Partner”) in partial satisfaction of development management fees payable to the Richmond Partner pursuant to a development management agreement entered into between the REIT and the Richmond Partner. The units were issued at a deemed value of $2.30 per unit, in settlement of $214,284 of development management fees.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 75 properties comprising approximately 4.4 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 112,287,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,305,000 REIT Units.

