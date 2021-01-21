Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 21 January 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today provides a trading update ahead of the Company’s full-year results on March 25, 2021.

IBA will report strong results with a positive REBIT and a positive net result for the full year 2020

IBA’s yearly results will be favorably impacted by the EUR 100 million deal signed with CGN Nuclear Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CGNNT) in August. The company has now received the second tranche of EUR 30 million that was due before year-end on the CGNNT agreement, bringing the total received so far to EUR 50 million.

IBA notes a FY20 (unaudited) net cash position of EUR 65 million, providing the business with significant stability to progress on its strategic objectives.

After a record year in 2019, the Other Accelerators business had a strong 2020 with an order intake of 17 systems. Of these, 12 were signed in the second half, indicating a strong recovery of the market after a slower first half as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dosimetry business has also been particularly resilient and encouragingly has seen little negative impact from the COVID-19 crisis, with order intake 10% above 2019

In addition, IBA provides the following market update.

The Company recently signed a contract with the National Cancer Center (NCC) Korea, for a Proteus ® ONE* solution, following a competitive tender process. NCC Korea is already an IBA customer, having purchased a three-room Proteus ® PLUS* solution in operation since 2007. The down payment is expected in the coming weeks.

IBA has also been selected for the supply of a multi-room Proteus®PLUS solution in China and contract negotiations are ongoing.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA SA, said: “The global environment continues to hold many challenges, but I am proud of the resilience shown across all of IBA’s business lines. We had previously identified China and its surrounding regions as being of great strategic importance to the Company and momentum here has continued with discussions ongoing for a multi-room Proteus®PLUS deal in China following on from the significant deal with CGNNT as well as the multi-room Proteus®PLUS order in Sichuan that were both secured during Q3.

“There has been an inevitable slow down across other regions, which has impacted installations in the PT and Other Accelerators business overall. On the services side of the business, however, all centers have remained fully operational and have continued to treat patients throughout the crisis, enabling further growth in this revenue line. Looking ahead, order intake in all business units is strong, providing us with visibility for future growth. Importantly, our cash position is stronger than ever, providing us with a solid foundation to continue to innovate whilst further bolstering our resilience.”

Shareholder’s Agenda

Full Year 2020 Results: 25 March 2021

Business Update First Quarter 2021 20 May 2021

Half Year 2021 Results 25 August 2021

Business Update Third Quarter 2021 18 November 2021

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

*Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are brand names of Proteus 235

