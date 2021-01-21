Pune, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 54.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of 3D printed materials in various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare will have an excellent impact on the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Industrial 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Polyjet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, and LOM), Application (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), End-User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 10.41 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Market Driver :

Heavy Investments in 3D Printing Projects to Drive Market

The increasing digitalization has enabled speedy progress for the additive manufacturing industry, in turn, boosting the growth of the market. The growing government participation and investments to build a sustainable and successful additive manufacturing ecosystem will have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, in October 2019, Structo Pte Ltd, a dental 3D printed solution provider based in Singapore received an undisclosed amount of funding from EDBI Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based investor. The company aims to use this round of funding to create innovation in the dental industry and strengthen its footprints. Similarly, in November 2018, BASF SE, a chemical company based in Germany invested in Prismlab, a 3DP solution provider headquartered in Shanghai, China. Such business ventures can augur well for the global market.

Utilization of 3D Printing in Medical Devices to Encourage Market Amid Coronavirus

The market is expected to remain unaffected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Moreover, the increasing application of 3D technology in the manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE), personal accessories, medical and testing devices will enhance the prospects of the market amid the covid-19 pandemic. The use of 3D printing technology as a major line of defense against the virus will simultaneously uplift the market scenario. For instance, in July 2020, Structo Pte Ltd, a major leader initiated the manufacturing of 3D printed Pre-Sterilized Nasopharyngeal (NP) swab testing kits to be delivered in different hospitals and testing labs across Singapore.

Regional Analysis :

Surging Investments in Aerospace and Defense to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the rapid adoption of additive manufacturing in the region. The heavy investments in the aerospace, defense, and healthcare industries will incite the development of the market in the forthcoming years. The booming automotive industry is expected to contribute positively to the market growth in the region. The demand for electronics and rising urbanization. The market in Europe is likely to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the popularity of 3D printing technology across industries. The high capital investments coupled with government initiatives for advanced manufacturing technologies will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Europe.





Key Development :

November 2020: Fusion3 Design, LLC, a 3D printer manufacturer based in North Carolina introduced REACTOR 3D printing software for its line of 3D printers. REACTOR is powered by Create it REAL’s REALvision slicing engine, the newly launched software provides speed configuration with minimum print settings.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Industrial 3D Printing Market:

3D Systems, Inc. (South Carolina, United States)

Arcam EBM (GE Additive) (Cincinnati, Ohio)

EnvisionTEC Inc. (Gladbeck, Germany)

Höganäs AB (Höganäs, Sweden)

Materialize NV (Leuven, Belgium)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Lübeck, Germany)

voxeljet AG (Augsburg, Germany)

Made In Space, Inc. (Florida, United States)

Canon Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Ponoko Inc. (Wellington, New Zealand)

Renishaw plc (Wotton-under-Edge, United Kingdom)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Ultimaker B.V. (Geldermalsen, Netherlands)





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) FDM SLS SLA DMLS/SLM Polyjet Multi Jet Fusion DLP Binder Jetting EBM CLIP/CDLP SDL LOM By Application (Value) Prototyping Production Proof of Concept Others By End User (Value) Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Architecture and Construction Consumer Products Education Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..





