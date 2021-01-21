Lannion, January 21, 2021 – 7:30am

LUMIBIRD CONFIRMS ITS INTEREST IN CILAS

Following a rumour published in the French newspaper LA TRIBUNE concerning LUMIBIRD's interest in CILAS if the company was to be sold by its shareholders, LUMIBIRD confirms that such an acquisition would be in line with its development strategy.

CILAS and LUMIBIRD have highly complementary technology portfolios which together would constitute the European leader in laser technologies for the Defence market, and could thus be the technological partner of major Defence integrators.

LUMIBIRD will study the CILAS opportunity with the financial discipline it has always applied in its acquisition strategy.

In accordance with its obligations, LUMIBIRD will inform the market should this opportunity materialise.

Next date:

2020 full-year revenues and 2023 objectives on January 25, 2021 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €110 million of revenues in 2019 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

Secretary General – CFO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment