Trading update for the three months ended 31 December 20201
21 January 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
Continued step change in strategic delivery
Robust performance in line with expectations
Strongly positioned to leverage structural trends accelerated by Covid-19
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint plc, said:
“During the quarter, we have continued to renew and win client business across multiple sectors and made progress with a number of our initiatives to enhance our retailer proposition to increase footfall, revenue opportunities and engagement with our retailer partners. The business continues to show strong resilience and adaptability, delivering a robust performance, in line with expectations, despite increased restrictions in response to Covid-19. We have refocused our field team to work with our retailer partners to help them maximise the value of the PayPoint technology in their stores, enabling them to continue to provide essential services to their local community as well as helping them run their businesses more efficiently and understand sales trends from increased footfall as customers continue to shop local.
Strategically, we continue to accelerate our delivery as we identify new opportunities for growth in our core UK market, both through internal investment and the integration planning of i-movo and Handepay/Merchant Rentals. I am confident the steps we have taken during this year have strengthened the business and its prospects for the future. As we enter the final quarter, our underlying trading performance is at the higher end of our expectations for the year as a whole.”
PROGRESS AGAINST OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
PRIORITY 1: EMBED PAYPOINT AT THE HEART OF CONVENIENCE RETAIL
PayPoint continues to provide technology, payment services, increased footfall and basket spend to our retailer partners. Our UK network of more than 27,700 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide and comprising the best multiple, symbol and independent retailers in the UK. Our superior network means 99.5% of the urban population live within one mile of a PayPoint retailer partner and 98.3% of the rural population live within five miles.
Our network is enabled with cutting-edge technology designed to create a platform for growth and provide retailer partners with everything a modern convenience store needs. Core to this priority is PayPoint One, which includes EPoS and bill payment functionality, and other products such as card payments and ATMs.
PayPoint One:
Card payment:
ATM:
PRIORITY 2: PAYPOINT BECOMES THE DEFINITIVE PARCEL POINT SOLUTION
PayPoint’s extensive parcel pick-up and drop-off network, which comprises over 10,300 sites, provides a solution for carriers and a footfall driver for retailer partners, including Amazon, eBay, DPD, DHL, Fedex and Yodel. Delivering high levels of consumer satisfaction, our offering enables our carrier partners to improve service levels for their consumers in the crucial ‘last mile’ of deliveries, balancing the continued growth in online retail shopping with the realities of operating in a competitive low-margin market.
PRIORITY 3: SUSTAIN LEADERSHIP IN ‘PAY-AS-YOU-GO’ AND GROW DIGITAL BILL PAYMENTS
PayPoint is pioneering new ways of using digital payments so organisations can seamlessly and effectively serve their customers. Our market-leading omnichannel solution – MultiPay – is an integrated solution offering a full suite of digital payments. It enables transactions online and through smartphone apps and text messages, as well as over the counter, over the phone and via interactive voice response (IVR) systems. It also supports a full range of Direct Debit options, including scheduling collections.
Over-the-counter payments remain an important part of the UK economy, particularly for the 8 million UK consumers who rely on using cash for payments. We will continue to retain our leadership in this area, through our superior retail network, coverage and service proposition. This business remains highly cash generative and enables us to invest in future growth and innovation
Major relationships renewed and expanding to digital services:
Digital payments growth:
Overall performance:
PRIORITY 4: BUILDING A DELIVERY FOCUSED ORGANISATION AND CULTURE
Underpinning PayPoint’s future success is the continued development and investment in our people, systems and organisation with the aim to create an efficient and high performance based culture with a focus on empowerment, engagement and customer service.
COVID-19 IMPACTS
PayPoint is well placed to take advantage of the trends that have accelerated over the past year due to Covid-19, including the continued shift from cash to digital payments, the growing demand for online shopping fulfilment and the increase in shopping local.
Overall trading has remained resilient in the third quarter against the ongoing backdrop of Covid-19, with transaction volumes and sites performing well overall during the national lockdown in November, as shown in the tables below. Digital payments (eMoney) continue to grow strongly and card payments have continued their strong performance with transactions in the third quarter 46.2% above the comparative period, benefitting from the broader consumer shift from cash to card and to more local shopping. Parcel volumes performed well in the quarter, maintaining year-on-year increases and benefiting from the festive peak trading season.
The tables below compare the volume of transactions with the comparative periods in the prior year and show the sites returning from temporary suspension due to Covid-19.
|Service
| Q1 20/21 vs 19/20
% increase/ (decrease)
|Q2 20/21 vs 19/20
% increase/ (decrease)
|Q3 20/21 vs 19/20
% increase/ (decrease)
|UK bill payment transactions4
|(25.0%)
|(18.7%)
|(25.3%)
|UK mobile top-up transactions
|(20.0%)
|(19.0%)
|(16.9%)
|UK eMoney transactions
|12.4%
|18.4%
|25.8%
|ATM transactions
|(30.3%)
|(19.2%)
|(23.1%)
|Card payment transactions
|80.3%
|57.7%
|46.2%
|Parcels transactions
|(13.0%)
|7.5%
|6.6%
|Sites temporarily suspended due to Covid-19
|As at 31 March 2020
|As at 30 April 2020
|As at 30 June 2020
|As at 30 September 2020
|At 31 December 2020
|UK PayPoint One
|328
|368
|79
|29
|44
|UK ATMs
|283
|330
|212
|26
|108
|UK Card payments
|293
|230
|47
|15
|23
|UK Parcels
|208
|274
|87
|18
|36
In the first few weeks of the current national lockdown, announced on 4 January 2021, transactions are broadly performing in line with expectations, although we have seen an early impact to parcel volumes due to the new restrictions. We are focused on building further engagement and momentum with our customers across the different sectors we serve, creating opportunities to drive further retailer partner technology adoption and to introduce new digital payments products and services to our clients.
Over three quarters of our field sales team have been refocused to engage our PayPoint One retailer partners, delivering training and support to maximise the value of the PayPoint technology in their stores, helping them run their businesses more efficiently and understand sales trends from increased footfall as customers continue to shop local during the restrictions. In our digital payments business, we have engaged with local authorities for our Cash Out service, particularly supporting them with the distribution of school meal vouchers and Covid-19 related hardship funds, and housing associations and utilities with our Pay By Link product, assisting with debt and arrears payments.
OFGEM
On 30 September 2020, we announced that we had received a Statement of Objections from Ofgem relating to certain contractual terms with certain energy suppliers and retailers for the provision of over-the-counter (OTC) payment services. We are considering Ofgem’s provisional views set out in the Statement of Objections and will exercise our right to respond to Ofgem in due course. It is therefore too early at this stage to predict an outcome and any potential outflow of funds.
OUTLOOK
We have continued to see a robust performance in our business, particularly through government restrictions, and overall trading has remained resilient. Card payment and digital payment (MultiPay and eMoney) volumes are performing in line with our expectations and are expected to carry on performing strongly, offsetting reductions in bill payment, top-up and ATM volumes driven by structural changes to consumer behavior and Covid-19. We continue to expect any periods of colder weather in the last quarter to have a positive impact on energy transactions compared to last year. Our outlook for the year ending 31 March 2021 is underpinned by our actions to manage costs, apply a tight operational focus and maximise new business opportunities, whilst also factoring in any one-off costs related to the acceleration of our strategy and acquisition activity.
Despite continuing government restrictions, we remain confident that we have taken the necessary steps and learnings from previous lockdowns to ensure the continued resilience and performance of the business through this developing situation. As we enter the final quarter, our underlying trading performance is at the higher end of our expectations for the year as a whole.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (ROMANIA)
BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020
The Group had net corporate debt of £5.9 million (31 March 2020: £12.0 million) reflecting cash balances of £9.1 million (31 March 2020: £58.0 million), less borrowings of £15.0 million (31 March 2020: £70.0 million) from the revolving credit facility.
DIVIDEND
The Board previously declared an interim dividend of 15.6 pence per share. The first instalment of the interim ordinary dividend of 7.8 pence per share was paid on 29 December 2020. The second instalment of the same amount will be paid on 8 March 2021.
ABOUT PAYPOINT
In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.
For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 17,000 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.
We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services like cash withdrawals, eMoney, parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of more than 27,700 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.
For clients of all sizes we provide market-leading payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated omnichannel solution – MultiPay is a one-stop shop for digital and other customer payments. PayPoint helps a wide range of consumer service organisations save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay – via any channel and on any device.
