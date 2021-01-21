HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 21.1.2021 AT 09:00

Huhtamaki invests in new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Malaysia

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, is investing in a new manufacturing site in Malaysia. In order to better serve its customers and respond to future growth of the sector in Southeast Asia, the company is transferring its Malaysian manufacturing base from Penang to Port Klang, Selangor State, the capital region of Malaysia. The new site is expected to be fully operational by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

“By investing in a world-class facility in Malaysia we are creating a platform for future growth in Southeast Asia. The new site is strategically located, it is close to our key customers and has easy access to neighboring countries. We will also use the relocation as an opportunity to modernize our equipment and increase automation to improve efficiency. Our initial focus will be on manufacturing paper cups, as in the existing facility, but the new site will also allow us to expand the product range and introduce new sustainable paper-based technologies as we grow, fully leveraging our global packaging expertise,” says Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice EAO.

The total investment including improvements in infrastructure, and machinery investments and installations, is approximately EUR 10 million. The majority of the investment will take place in the first half of 2021. Huhtamaki’s current employees in Malaysia, app. 150 people, will be offered the opportunity to re-locate to the new site.

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Media Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.