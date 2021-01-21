REXEL STRENGTHENS ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE





Rexel announces the appointment to its Executive Committee of Thomas Moreau, CEO of Rexel France, and Guillaume Dubrule, Group Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director. The representation of this geographic zone and this functional responsibility, which are both major contributors to the Group's development, will reinforce the Executive team with the innovative vision of talents successfully leading the transformation of our activities. Strengthened by these new assets, Rexel will continue to ambitiously build the future of electrical distribution.

·Thomas Moreau has been CEO of Rexel France since October 2019.

As such, he leads the development and transformation of one of the Group’s largest subsidiaries, Rexel France.

Thomas Moreau previously held the position of Sales Director of Rexel France and its subsidiaries. He joined Rexel in 2017, after holding various positions at Schneider Electric for 15 years, where he became Vice President of Commercial Strategy for France in 2014.

Thomas Moreau, 43, graduated from EDHEC Business School and Paris II Panthéon Assas.

·Guillaume Dubrule has been Group Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director since January 2021.

He joined Rexel in 2019 and acquired detailed knowledge of the Group’s operational and strategic challenges while working as chief of staff to the Chief Executive Officer. He has contributed to the rise of artificial intelligence at Rexel as well as to the evolution of supplier relationships in a digital world.

Before joining Rexel, Guillaume Dubrule began his career in strategy consulting at the Boston Consulting Group in its Paris office. He notably worked on the definition of business strategies, the convergence of IT systems, cost optimization and organizational structuring.

Guillaume Dubrule, 28, graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and HEC Paris.

Patrick Berard, CEO of Rexel, says:

“I am very pleased to welcome Thomas Moreau and Guillaume Dubrule to Rexel’s Executive Committee. Their experience and commitment to the digital transformation of our historic subsidiaryand of the Group as a whole will help drive our spirit of innovation and boost the implementation of Rexel’s strategy. I wish them all the best and I am convinced that they will ensure the success of our future projects.

I warmly thank José Prétot for his work in consolidating relationships with our supplier partners, which now provides the Group with a solid foundation for this essential dimension of our business.”

The new Executive Committee is now composed of 10 members, reporting to CEO Patrick Berard:

Operational CEOs:

Jeff Baker – CEO and SVP USA;

Pierre Benoît – CEO United Kingdom / Ireland – Benelux;

Roger Little – CEO Canada;

Thomas Moreau – CEO France;

Nathalie Wright – CEO Nordics (Sweden, Finland, Norway).

Functional leaders:

Luc Dallery – Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer;

Laurent Delabarre – Group CFO;

Guillaume Dubrule – Group Purchasing and Supplier Relationship Director;

Sébastien Thierry – General Secretary;

Nathalie Wright – Group Digital & IT Transformation Director.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A- List”. For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com/en





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment