Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Jets - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise of surveillance technologies like ADS-B and the rising popularity of heavy Jets and long-range aircrafts have acted as key drivers in the Business Jet Market.

The recent growth in private aviation passengers can be attributed to programs such as membership programs, on-demand chartering, and fractional ownership which have taken off around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced its policy for issuing air traffic control (ATC) authorizations to individuals seeking to operate aircrafts which are not equipped with ADS-B Out equipment in ADS-B airspace after Jan. 1, 2020.

Digitization is a trend that is expected to bring about disruption in the Business Jet market. Online brokers are expected to serve approximately 70 percent of the market in the next few years. The number of online brokers is expected to be consolidated to 5-10 by the end of the forecast period. Currently, traditional business models like fractional ownership or charter are dominant in the business jet market.

The total Global Market for Business Jets is estimated at around USD 10 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% to USD 32 billion by 2028.

North America is expected to account for approximately 60 percent of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the majority of the business jet manufacturers operate out of the North American region.

The report is aimed at:

  • The key drivers, restraints, and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Business Jets market are covered in detail in the report.
  • The key technologies which could have an impact on the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail.
  • The top 20 products have been analyzed in detail with respect to their component suppliers and their historic shipment data.
  • Porter's Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Business Jet market have been covered in the report.
  • The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.
  • The market has been forecasted from 2020-2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.
  • The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

The market is segmented based on Component, Region, Class, and Number of Engines:

By Component

  • Fuselage/Body
  • Empennage or Tail Assembly
  • Wings
  • Landing Gear Assembly
  • Jet engine
  • Flight Control Systems and Instruments
  • Others

Region-Wise Segmentation

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Middle East
  • LATAM
  • RoW

By Class

  • Small
  • Midsize Jets
  • Super midsize to Business liners

By Number of Engines

  • Single Engine
  • Double engine
  • Three engines

Product Level Analysis

  • ACJ319neo
  • ACJ320neo
  • ACJ330neo
  • BBJ 787 Family
  • BBJ 777 Family
  • BBJ MAX Family
  • Phenom 100
  • Phenom 300E
  • Legacy 650
  • Lineage 1000
  • Legacy 500
  • Learjet 75
  • Challenger 350
  • Global Family
  • King Air 250
  • King Air C90GTx
  • Falcon 7x
  • Gulfstream 550
  • Gulfstream 280
  • HA-420 HondaJet

Reasons to Buy:

  • The new players in the Business Jets market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape this market in the next few years
  • The Market Analysis Chapter covers the Key Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges of the Business Jets Report. The PEST and Porter's five forces are covered in detail in this report
  • The key technologies that could impact the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail, an example is a growing interest in inflight entertainment in the Business Jets market. The report can be used by sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans
  • The forecast chapter would help the sales team to formulate their medium-term sales plan
  • The report would help to the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top ten countries which have been analyzed in the report
  • The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Business Jets Market
  • The company profiles include financials, latest news, contracts, and SWOT for more than 15 companies

List of Chapters

1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current Market Overview of the Global Business Jet Market
4 Current Market Trends in Business Jet Market
5 Market Technologies
6 Supersonic Aircraft
7 Market Dynamics
8 Product Analysis
9 Global MRO in Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region
10 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Region
11 Business Jet Market to 2028 By Component
12 Opportunity Analysis
13 Scenario Analysis
14 COVID-19 Impact on Business Jet Market
15 Company Profiling
16 Strategic Conclusions
17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus
  • Boeing
  • Bombardier
  • Constant Aviation
  • Dassault Aviation
  • DC Aviation GmbH
  • Embraer
  • ExecuJet Luxaviation Group
  • General Dynamics
  • General Electric
  • Gulfstream Aersopace Corporation
  • Honda Aircraft Company (HondaJet)
  • Honeywell
  • Lufthansa
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Raytheon Technology
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings
  • Safran
  • Textron
  • United Aircraft Company

