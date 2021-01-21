Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the smart food and beverage labeling industry "Smart Labels to Provide Real-Time Product Information with RFIDs and QR Codes"



Changing consumer behavior is expected to boost the demand for smart labeling in the food and beverage industry. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the food packaging market is witnessing tremendous growth. Online shopping and panic stocking are among the most common outcomes that the lockdown has resulted in. This has, in turn, led to an increase in demand for essential food products, such as baby food, milk, and vegetables. Concerns pertaining to food safety due to COVID-19 are increasing the demand for pure and fresh food. Consumers demand clarity and accountability in the supply chain and are becoming more vigilant about their consumption behavior. A significant portion of consumers is engaging with labels to get a clearer understanding of the products they are consuming.



The smart label market is at its emerging stage. Therefore, most manufacturers treat the technology as an aesthetic to their products. Looking at the current situation, the food and beverage manufacturers are strictly barring themselves from any additional packaging options that will increase their cost of production, as manufacturers are still dealing with the broken supply chain.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Smart Labels to Provide Real-Time Product Information with RFIDs and QR Codes"



