In the early days of the pandemic, refrigerator and freezer sales skyrocketed as consumers stocked up on food. Sales of gaming systems, electronics, computers and mobile devices also rose in response to consumers moving to working, learning and socializing online. The surge in demand was combined with a slowdown in production amid factory closures and supply chain disruptions. This resulted in depleted retail appliance inventories and longer wait times for new appliances. Demand for repair services in 2021 will be driven by difficulties sourcing new appliances as well as increased wear and tear on equipment as a result of consumers spending more time at home.



Pandemic related unemployment and loss of income may also increase the demand for repair services to extend the life of older products. Repair firms could also see growing interest in refurbished appliances and electronics from price conscious consumers. The appliance repair industry is becoming an increasingly attractive option for jobseekers. There has been a drastic increase in the numbers seeking to train as repair technicians. Dyer Appliance Repair Academy, one of only two appliance repair schools in the US, which previously ran at about 65% capacity has reported that classes have been overbooked from May - December 2020.



