Company announcement no. 4 - 21

21 January 2021





Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Reference is made to company announcement no. 34-19 where NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) announced to have entered into an agreement regarding market making in NTG’s shares with Danske Bank A/S.

NTG hereby announces that the market making agreement has been terminated by NTG effective as of 31 March 2021.

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

