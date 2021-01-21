Company announcement no. 4 - 21
21 January 2021

Termination of market making agreement with Danske Bank A/S

Reference is made to company announcement no. 34-19 where NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) announced to have entered into an agreement regarding market making in NTG’s shares with Danske Bank A/S. 

NTG hereby announces that the market making agreement has been terminated by NTG effective as of 31 March 2021.

