Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Intestinal Health Market by Additive (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Phytogenics, Immunostimulants), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Other Livestock), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal intestinal health market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Innovations and technological advancements in the animal feed industry coupled with the shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to the increase in awareness pertaining to feed and food safety are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the market.

The market for prebiotics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The market for prebiotics as an additive is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period as it helps in improving the intestinal microflora by providing colonies of beneficial bacteria in the gut along with the feed so they can continue to flourish thereby maintaining good digestive systems in livestock species.



Important prebiotics of oligosaccharide groups such as fructo oligosaccharides, inulin-type oligosaccharides, and galacto oligosaccharides have been used as health supplements in animal feed. With the increased adoption of plant-based products, the demand for prebiotics as a feed additive has grown.

Aquaculture is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing markets in the animal intestinal health market as the demand for seafood has been growing in the countries such as Thailand, China, India, and Japan and other southeast Asian countries. There is a rapid growth in the production of carnivorous species such as salmon, shrimp, and catfish owing to the globalization of trade and favorable economics of large scale intensive farming. The presence of large aquatic sources in the Asia Pacific region coupled with the commercialization of aquaculture has led to an increase in demand for feed additives which could aid in increasing production.

The dry form of animal intestinal health products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The dry form of the animal intestinal health products is preferred among livestock breeders as this form is easily mixed with feed. The dry form of feed has a longer shelf-life and is more cost-effective when compared with its liquid counterparts. In developing countries, livestock breeders have lesser awareness in terms of the right quantities to mix as a proportion of feed due to which they prefer using the dry form of animal intestinal health products.

The plant-based segment in the animal intestinal health market accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.

The plant-based sources of animal intestinal health products are projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. There has been a change in the consumption patterns among consumers due to which there has been a shift towards plant-based products. This has also increased the need for livestock breeders to shift towards plant-based additives which would aid in improving the performance, feed intake, intestinal health, and reproductive health of the livestock species.

Asia Pacific market for animal intestinal health is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for animal intestinal health has been growing at the fastest rate owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products. The demand majorly stems from countries such as India, China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea which are the major producers and among the major consumers of poultry, beef, and pork meat.



The increased production to meet the local and international demand for meat has improved the market for feed additives which would ensure better intestinal health and thereby lead to improved performance, productivity, and reproductive health among livestock species. This would drive the growth of the market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.

Market Dynamics

Premium Insights

Opportunities in the Market - Increase in Demand for Feed and Feed Additives to Drive the Growth of the Animal Intestinal Health Market

Animal Intestinal Health Market, by Additive - Probiotics Held the Largest Share in the Animal Intestinal Health Market in 2019

Asia-Pacific: Animal Intestinal Health Market, by Livestock and Key Countries

Asia-Pacific: China is One of the Largest Markets for Animal Intestinal Health Products

Animal Intestinal Health Market, by Form and Region - Dry Form Accounted for the Largest Share in the Market in 2019 due to Its Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of Usage - Animal Intestinal Health Market, Major Regional Submarkets

China Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market in 2019

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the Production of Compound Feed

Increase in Demand for Animal Protein Among Consumers

Increase in Incidences of Intestinal Disorders Among Livestock Species

Restraints

Introduction of Stringent Regulations Pertaining to the Use of Different Feed Additives

Opportunities

Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Feed Industry

Shift Toward Natural Growth Promoters (Ngps) due to the Increase in Awareness Pertaining to Feed and Food Safety

Challenges

High Prices Associated with Feed Additives Used for Intestinal Health

R&D Costs Associated with the Development of Probiotics

Cost of Active Ingredients Utilized in the Development of Phytogenic Feed Additives

Company Profiles

AB Vista

ADM

Agrihealth

Alltech

ARM & Hammer Animal Nutrition

Beneo

Biorigin

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd

Calpis Co. Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

CHR. Hansen Holding A/S

Delacon Biotechnik Ges.M.B.H.

Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. Kg

Dupont

Evonik Industries

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Land O'Lakes

Lesaffre

Novozymes

Nutreco

Ohly

Olmix Group

Pancosma

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Pure Cultures

Unique Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awn6j0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900