Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, North America smart airport market size is poised to showcase tremendous growth over 2020-2026, thereby reaching a valuation of USD 7.74 billion by the end of study duration. Increasing popularity of self-services and automated processes, alongside the focus towards providing real-time information across airports are augmenting the market outlook.

Various segment analyzed in North America smart airport market report include technology terrain, component gamut, application spectrum, and location scope. A detailed country-wise audit is also conducted to predict revenue contribution over the forecast period. Alongside the competitive survey, the report elucidates the acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations undertaken by companies to expand their market footprint.

It is to be noted that passengers encounter numerous airport-related issues like improper baggage handling, unsatisfactory customer services, lost baggage complaints, space congestion, flight delays, sluggish security check-ins, lack of real-time information, as well as long queues & waiting lines, which make the overall air travel experience cumbersome. In order to overcome these hurdles, and provide seamless personalized experience, airports are adopting smart solutions, in turn boosting the market growth.

Moreover, development of new airport, modernization of old airports, in consort with green initiatives, and flourishing commercial aviation are providing impetus to North America smart airport industry forecast.

On the contrary, data security concerns among the passengers, few but probable instances of physical vandalism of airports, and inconvenience due to configuration blunders & human errors are acting as challenges for North America smart airport market sphere.

Summarizing market segmentations:

As per technology terrain, security systems segment of North America smart airport market is anticipated to grow substantially over 2020-2026, owing to integration of smart security technology components like automatic check-in, flight booking management, and way finding services across airports in order to automate security checks and border controls.

Based on location scope, the market is categorized into terminal side, airside, and landside. As per expert estimates, landside segment is poised to contribute significantly towards the revenue share over the ensuing years, mainly due to incorporation of intelligent passenger steering, advanced booking, real-time flight information, transport synchronization, and such digital technologies for enhance passenger experience.

Outlining geographic scenario:

Trusted sources claim that the United States led North America smart airport industry share in 2018, while Canada is reckoned to generate massive returns by the year 2026. Being the home for busiest airport with ever-increasing flying volume, the US aviation industry is emphasizing on implementing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, which is positively swaying the business dynamics. Also, soaring passenger inflow, and investments towards expansion and development of new airports will propel North America smart airport size.

North America Smart Airport Market Technology Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Endpoint Devices

Tags

Sensors

Others





Air/Ground Traffic Control

Surveillance Radar

Digital Navigation

Automated Control of Operations





Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

E-Passport Gates

iBeacons

RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

Interactive Advanced Passenger Information





Communication Systems

Social Media

Near Field Communication

Smartphones for Communication

Wireless Airports





Security Systems

Behavioral Analytics

E-Fence and Ground Surveillance Radar

Biometrics

Alerts & Cyber Security

Others

Others

Digital Signage

Airport Management Software





North America Smart Airport Market Component Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Services

Master System Integrators

System Integrators

Software

Hardware





North America Smart Airport Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Non-Aeronautical Operations

Aeronautical Operations

North America Smart Airport Market Location Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Terminal Side

Airside

Landside

North America Smart Airport Market Country-wide Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

United States

Canada

North America Smart Airport Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

T-Systems International GmbH

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

Siemens AG

Sabre Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Amadeus IT Group S.A.





Table of Contents

1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources

2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America smart airport - Industry snapshot &key buying criteria, 2016 - 2026

3. North America Smart Airport Market - Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation & scope

3.2. North America smart airport market size and growth prospects

3.3. Smart airport market - Value chain analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing demand of automated and self-service processes

3.4.1.2. Growing demand of real time information at airports

3.4.1.3. Modernization of old airports

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Vulnerability of cyber

3.5. Market Trends

4. North America Smart Airport Market Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

4.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Security Systems

4.3.1. Alerts & Cyber Security

4.3.2. Biometrics

4.3.3. E-Fence and Ground Surveillance Radar

4.3.4. Behavioral Analytics

4.3.5. Others

4.4. Communication Systems

4.4.1. Wireless Airports

4.4.2. Smartphones for Communication

4.4.3. Near Field Communication

4.4.4. Social Media

4.5. Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

4.5.1. Interactive Advance Passenger Information

4.5.2. RFID Baggage Reconciliation System

4.5.3. iBeacons

4.5.4. E-Passport Gates

4.6. Air/Ground Traffic Control

4.6.1. Automated Control of Operations

4.6.2. Digital Navigation

4.6.3. Surveillance Radar

5. North America Smart Airport Market Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.2. Component Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Hardware

5.2.2. Software

5.2.3. Services

5.2.3.1. System Integrators

5.2.3.2. Master System Integrators

6. North America Smart Airport Market Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.1. Aeronautical Operations

6.2.2. Non-Aeronautical Operations

7. North America Smart Airport Market Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.2. Location Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2026 (USD Million)

7.2.1. Landside

7.2.2. Airside

7.2.3. Terminal side

8. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

