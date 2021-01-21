Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Folding Furniture Market Global Forecast By Product (Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds and Other Furniture) , Application, Distribution Channel, Regions, Merger & Acquisitions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an all-encompassing analysis of the global folding furniture industry.



According to the report, the Global Folding Furniture Market will be worth US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027



The space-saving folding furniture has become very popular in recent years. With the fast-paced urbanization, the industrial revolution the demand for millions of single- and two-person households has been increasing globally, resulting in the demand for small and portable furniture.



The foldable furniture includes Beds, Tables, Sofas and most importantly, the chairs. Folding chairs and tables only take up space when they are needed and can be stored in a closet when they are not in use. A combination of the portable, lightweight and easily storable qualities has created an appeal among the general population.



The global folding table furniture market is growing in the product segment along with sofas and other folding furniture. By distribution channel, online folding furniture becoming fast-growing channel compare to the offline distribution channel. Offline folding furniture stores are extremely concentrated but, the competition is rising. North America and the Asia Pacific are leading in the global folding furniture market but countries such as Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America are not far behind. For instance, Flash Furniture in the USA offers bamboo wood folding chairs which can be used indoor as well as in the outdoor environment.



Technological advancements are helping furniture giants to offer customers the convenience to address their day to day needs. Moreover, rising demand for studio apartments in developed countries such as the US and the UK has also increased the adoption of folding furniture. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing and supply chain management of folding furniture market globally.



Tables and Chairs is dominating the Global Folding Furniture Market by Products



Within the global folding furniture market, tables and chairs are dominating during forecast year along with other folding furniture products. For instance, Flash Furniture in the USA offers folding chairs made of bamboo wood, which can be used indoor as well as in the outdoor environment.



By Application: Global folding furniture market share by Application Residential market will grow with healthy CAGR during forecast year along with Commercial folding furniture market.



By Distribution Channel: Specialty stores dominated the segment for offline distribution channel due to a large variety of home furnishing stores available in the market.



By Regions: the Asia Pacific is leading the global folding furniture market followed by North America



In this report the analyst has studied global folding furniture market by regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Company Analysis



This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps to understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market - the international price of manufacturers and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Folding Furniture Market



6. Global Folding Furniture Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Regions



7. By Product Type - Global Folding Furniture Market

7.1 Chairs

7.2 Tables

7.3 Sofas

7.4 Beds

7.5 Other Furniture



8. By Application - Global Folding Furniture Market

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9. By Distribution Channel - Global Folding Furniture Market

9.1 Offline

9.2 Online



10. By Regions - Global Folding Furniture Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 South America



11. Merger & Acquisitions



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Dorel Industries

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Inter Ikea Systerms B.V.

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Recent Development

12.2.3 Revenue

12.3 La-Z-Boys Inc.

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Recent Development

12.3.3 Revenue

12.4 Leggett & Platt Inc.

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Development

12.4.3 Revenue

12.5 Flexsteel Industries Inc.

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Recent Development

12.5.3 Revenue



