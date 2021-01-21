New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009761/?utm_source=GNW

The global transit and ground passenger transport market is expected to grow from $412.97 billion in 2020 to $460.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $634.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The transit and ground passenger transport market consists of sales of transit and ground passenger transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation. The transit and ground passenger transport market is segmented into commuter rail and public bus services; taxi and limousine services; school and employee bus services; charter bus services and other transit and ground passenger transportation.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global transit and ground passenger transport market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global transit and ground passenger transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global transit and ground passenger transport market.



Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs. Solar buses run on electric batteries which in some cases are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus. This improves fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries. Further, the technology has low maintenance components allowing the companies to save cost. For instance, Shenzhen in China converted its entire fleet of 16,000 buses to run entirely on electricity. This was made possible by making bus parking roofed with solar panels to enable charging facilities. Major companies involved in manufacturing electric buses include Kiira Motors, BYD Company, Heilongjiang Qiqiar Longhua New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Bauer’s Intelligent Transportation, Yutong, and Volvo buses.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the transit and ground passenger transportation services market in 2020 as governments-imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the transit and ground passenger transportation services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Faster Economic Growth -The transit and ground passenger transportation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.





