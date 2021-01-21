Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Computing Market by Component, Infrastructure, Services, Price Band, HPC Applications, Deployment Types, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High Performance Computing market includes computation solutions provided either by supercomputers or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation and analysis such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, deep learning, and more. Specific examples include computational fluid dynamics, simulation, modeling, and seismic tomography.



This report evaluates the HPC market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. Analysis includes HPC by organizational size, software and system type, server type, and price band, and industry verticals. The report also assesses the market for integration of various artificial intelligence technologies in HPC. It also evaluates the exascale-level HPC market including analysis by component, hardware type, service type, and industry vertical.



Select Report Findings:

The AI-powered HPC market will reach $22B globally by 2026, driven largely by simulations, engineering and design solutions.

There is a very long tail opportunity in HPC that will be realized through use of AI tools. HPCaaS will reach scale only through greater supercomputer accessibility.

Bio-sciences is the fastest growing HPC sector followed by government, manufacturing, finance and energy.

Up to 52% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model via HPCaaS, which makes High-Performance Computing solutions available to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.

There is a strong relationship between future sixth generation (6G) solutions and HPC. More specifically, the 6G technology market will enable certain advanced capabilities such as wireless sensing and detection that will entail the use of enormous amounts of data.

High Performance Computing (HPC) may be provided via a supercomputer or via parallel processing techniques such as leveraging clusters of computers to aggregate computing power. HPC is well-suited for applications that require high performance data computation such as certain financial services, simulations, and various R&D initiatives.

The market is currently dominated on the demand side by large corporations, universities, and government institutions by way of capabilities that are often used to solve very specific problems for large institutions. Examples include financial services organizations, government R&D facilities, universities research, etc.



However, the cloud-computing based "as a Service" model allows HPC market offerings to be extended via HPC-as-a-Service (HPCaaS) to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems. Industry use cases are increasingly emerging that benefit from HPC-level computing, many of which benefit from split processing between localized devices/platforms and HPCaaS.



In fact, HPCaaS is poised to become much more commonly available, partially due to new on-demand supercomputer service offerings, and in part as a result of emerging AI-based tools for engineers. Accordingly, up to 52% of revenue will be directly attributable to the cloud-based business model via HPCaaS, which makes High-Performance Computing solutions available to a much wider range of industry verticals and companies, thereby providing computational services to solve a much broader array of problems.



In a 2020 study, we conducted interviews with major players in the market as well as smaller, lesser known companies that are believed to be influential in terms of innovative solutions that are likely to drive adoption and usage of both cluster-based HPC and supercomputing. In an effort to identify growth opportunities for the HPC market, we investigated market gaps including unserved and underserved markets and submarkets. The research and advisory firm uncovered a market situation in which HPC currently suffers from an accessibility problem as well as inefficiencies and supercomputer skill gaps.



Stated differently, the market for HPC as a Service (e.g. access to high-performance computing services) currently suffers from problems related to the utilization, scheduling, and set-up time to run jobs on a supercomputer. We identified start-ups and small companies working to solve these problems.



One of the challenge areas identified is low utilization but (ironically) also high wait times for most supercomputers. Scheduling can be a challenge in terms of workload time estimation. About 23% of jobs are computationally heavy and 37% of jobs cannot be defined very well in terms of how long jobs will take (within a 3-minute window at best). In many instances, users request substantive resources and don't actually use computing time.



In addition to the scheduling challenge, we also identified a company focused on solving additional problems such as computational planning and engineering. We spoke with the principal of a little-known company called Microsurgeonbot, Inc. (doing business as MSB.ai), which is developing a tool for setting up computing jobs for supercomputers.



The company is working to solve major obstacles in accessibility and usability for HPC resources. The company focuses on solving a very important problem in HPC: Supercomputer job set-up and skills gap. Their solution known as "Guru" is poised to make supercomputing much more accessible, especially to engineers in small to medium-sized businesses that do not have the same resources or expertise as large corporate entities.



Target Audience:

ICT service providers

Governments and NGOs

ICT infrastructure providers

Data and computing companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Next Generation Computing

2.2 High Performance Computing

2.2.1 HPC Technology

2.2.2 Exascale Computation

2.2.3 High Performance Technical Computing

2.2.4 Market Segmentation Considerations

2.2.5 Regulatory Framework

2.2.6 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.7 AI to Drive HPC Performance and Adoption



3 High Performance Computing Market Dynamics

3.1 HPC Market Drivers

3.2 HPC Market Challenges



4 High Performance Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Global High Performance Computing Market 2021 - 2026

4.1.1 Total High Performance Computing Market

4.1.2 High Performance Computing Market by Component

4.1.3 High Performance Computing Market by Deployment Type

4.1.4 High Performance Computing Market by Organization Size

4.1.5 High Performance Computing Market by Server Price Band

4.1.6 High Performance Computing Market by Application Type

4.1.7 High Performance Computing Deployment Options: Supercomputer vs. Clustering

4.1.8 High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)

4.1.9 AI Powered High Performance Computing Market

4.2 Regional High Performance Computing Market 2021 - 2026

4.2.1 High Performance Computing Market by Region

4.2.2 North America High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Organization, Server Price Band, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

4.2.3 Europe High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Organization, Server Price Band, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

4.2.4 APAC High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Organization, Server Price Band, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

4.2.5 MEA High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Organization, Server Price Band, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

4.2.6 Latin America High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Organization, Server Price Band, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country

4.2.7 High Performance Computing Market by Top Ten Country

4.3 Exascale Computing Market 2021 - 2026

4.3.1 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Component

4.3.2 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Hardware Type

4.3.3 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Service Type

4.3.4 Exascale Computing Driven HPC Market by Industry Vertical

4.3.1 Exascale Computing as a Service



5 High Performance Computing Company Analysis

5.1 HPC Vendor Ecosystem

5.2 Leading HPC Companies

5.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

5.2.2 Atos SE

5.2.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

5.2.4 Cisco Systems

5.2.5 DELL Technologies Inc.

5.2.6 Fujitsu Ltd

5.2.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.2.8 IBM Corporation

5.2.9 Intel Corporation

5.2.10 Microsoft Corporation

5.2.11 NEC Corporation

5.2.12 Nvidia

5.2.13 Rackspace Inc.



6 High Performance Computing Market Use Cases

6.1 Fraud Detection in the Financial Industry

6.2 Healthcare and Clinical Research

6.3 Manufacturing

6.4 Energy Exploration and Extraction

6.5 Scientific Research

6.6 Electronic Design Automation

6.7 Government

6.8 Computer Aided Engineering

6.9 Education and Research

6.10 Earth Science



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



8 Appendix: Future of Computing

8.1 Quantum Computing

8.1.1 Quantum Computing Technology

8.1.2 Quantum Computing Considerations

8.1.3 Market Challenges and Opportunities

8.1.4 Recent Developments

8.1.5 Quantum Computing Value Chain

8.1.6 Quantum Computing Applications

8.1.7 Competitive Landscape

8.1.8 Government Investment in Quantum Computing

8.1.9 Quantum Computing Stakeholders by Country

8.1.10 Other Future Computing Technologies

8.1.11 Market Drivers for Future Computing Technologies

8.2 Future Computing Market Challenges

8.2.1 Data Security Concerns in Virtualized and Distributed Cloud

8.2.2 Funding Constrains R&D Activities

8.2.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Sector

8.2.4 Absence of Uniformity among NGC Branches including Data Format

