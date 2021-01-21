New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009758/?utm_source=GNW

72 billion in 2020 to $1685.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2250.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The general transport services market consists of sales of general transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer. The general transport market is segmented into sightseeing transport & support activities for transport; couriers and messengers and postal services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global general transport market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global general transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general transport market.



Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and efficient delivery of parcels. On-demand delivery provides customers with a flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place. This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and ecommerce platforms which enable courier companies to efficiently manage their operations, and thus is a cheaper, faster and more reliable mode of parcel delivery. For instance, UberRUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. On-demand delivery service is being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery and marijuana delivery. Major on demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland and Nimber in Norway.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009758/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001