52 billion in 2020 to $648.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $832.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The air transport services market consists of sales of air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, to provide air transportation of passengers and/or cargo. The market includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers. Revenues from the sales of auxiliary in-flight services such as meals, snacks, beverages, and duty-free shopping, provided by companies are also included in this market. Scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included in the air transport services market. The air transportation market is segmented into passenger air transport; chartered air transport and air cargo services.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global air transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global air transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global air transport market.



The use of analytics is rapidly growing in the aviation industry to capture critical insights from customers and operations data. It allows airlines to offer personalized services to its customers by using data analytics tools at every customer touch point. The growing use of analytics in the aviation industry is mainly a result of increasing competition between airlines. As a result, commercial airlines are looking to enhance customer satisfaction levels by analyzing parameters such as ticket sales and passenger profile and purchase history. For instance, Chicago-based United Airlines analyzes 150 variables in a customer profile to offer a more personalized offer. Major companies using analytics in the aviation industry are Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines.

