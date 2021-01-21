New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009755/?utm_source=GNW

66 billion in 2020 to $1057.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1411.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The personal services market consists of sales of personal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal and laundry services to individuals, households, and businesses. The personal services market is segmented into personal care services; death care services; laundry and drycleaning services; other personal services; and private household services.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global personal services market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global personal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal services market.



Personal care service companies such as beauty salons, spas are increasingly marketing their services through online platforms. These websites or applications allow customers to book appointments with beauticians who provide services such as haircut, styling, makeup, massage and others at the customer’s premise. For instance, Lisa, an online platform offers haircuts, massage, manicures and others at home upon making prior booking. Other such online personal care service platforms include Glamsquad, Urbanclap, Luxit and Glamazon.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the personal services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the personal services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Faster Economic Growth - The personal services market’s growth is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India’s GDP is expected to grow at 7.3%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth is expected to increase disposable incomes, driving the demand for personal services.

