Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WebRTC Software, Applications, Services, Solutions and Devices Market with Global and Regional Forecasts 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce. This study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem.
This report also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprise and consumers. The report covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution. Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. In addition, the report contains forecasts for WebRTC devices and users globally and regionally from 2021 to 2026.
Select Report Findings:
Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) provides a framework, protocols, and API that facilitates real-time interactive voice, video, and data via a Web browser. The requirement is only a WebRTC-enabled browser (HTML5). Because WebRTC requires no plug-ins and works natively, it can be implemented and operated very easily on PC's, laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. The business drivers for WebRTC are many and varied as there are benefits for all industry constituents.
WebRTC is being applied to all modern and native browsers for virtually all major platforms to support sharing of voice, video, and generic data between peers, allowing developers to create compelling video-and-voice communication solutions. There are numerous use cases of WebRTC, the technology behind certain industry-leading communications and collaboration solutions including Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Meet/Hangout.
Use cases range from advanced video calling apps (such as Skype, Duo, and WhatsApp) and screen sharing to the more basic web apps that can use your microphone or camera. Major drivers for vendor, service provider, and developer adoption are ease of implementation, compatibility with browsers and OS, and free open-source with no need for third-party applications.
Target Audience:
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 WebRTC Technology and Market Overview
2.1 Understanding WebRTC
2.1.1 WebRTC Features
2.1.2 WebRTC Advantages
2.1.3 Peer to Peer vs. Browser to Browser Communication
2.1.4 Click to Call
2.2 Evolution of WebRTC
2.3 WebRTC Solution Market
2.4 WebRTC Market Factors
2.4.1 Growth Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limitations
2.4.3 Market Opportunities
2.5 WebRTC Ecosystem / Value Chain
2.5.1 Vendors
2.5.2 Products
2.5.3 Solutions and Services
2.5.4 Applications
2.5.5 Delivery Platforms
2.5.6 End Users
3.0 WebRTC Taxonomy
3.1 WebRTC Technology
3.1.1 Native Apps vs. WebRTC
3.1.2 HTML5
3.1.3 WebRTC and Expansion of Media/Data usage via 4G/LTE
3.1.4 LTE/4G, RCS, and WebRTC
3.1.5 Carrier WiFi and WebRTC
3.1.6 Cloud Communication and WebRTC
3.1.7 Open Source API and WebRTC
3.2 WebRTC Architecture
3.3 WebRTC Functionality
3.3.1 Voice Calling
3.3.2 Real Time Messaging
3.4 WebRTC Enterprise Application
3.4.1 Customer Facing Enterprise
3.4.2 In-House Licenses Development
3.4.3 Application and Security
3.5 WebRTC API
3.5.1 Session Description Protocol (SDP)
3.5.2 Open Real-time Communications API (ORCA)
3.5.3 WebRTC Security
3.5.4 Chrome
3.5.5 Firefox
3.5.6 Media Stream (getUserData)
3.5.7 Hookflash
3.5.8 MediaStream API
3.5.9 RTCDataChannel API
3.6 Cloud RTC Platform
4.0 WebRTC Application Cases
4.1 Stages of Creation of WebRTC Application
4.1.1 Getting Started
4.1.2 Creating Video Audio Calling
4.1.3 Using Text
4.1.4 File Sharing
4.2 WebRTC Applications
4.2.1 Use of WebRTC in E-learning
4.2.2 WebRTC in Corporate Meetings
4.2.3 WebRTC and HTML5 Developments
4.2.3.1 Web Applications
4.2.3.2 Off-line Applications
4.2.4 WebRTC for the Mobile Applications
4.3 WebRTC Use Cases
4.3.1 Customer Care
4.3.2 Premium Customer Services
4.3.3 Customer Willingness to Pay for such Premium Services
4.4 Economics of WebRTC
5.0 WebRTC Vendor Landscape
5.1 Overall Competitive Landscape
5.1.1 Platform Vendors
5.1.2 Voice Solution Vendors
5.1.3 Video Solution Vendors
5.1.4 Conference Solution Providers
5.1.5 Telecom WebRTC Carrier
5.1.6 On-Premise Vendors
5.1.7 OTT Communication Providers
5.1.8 Bulk SMS Vendors
5.1.9 Learning and Development Vendors
5.2 Nokia
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Analysis
5.3 AT&T
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Analysis
5.4 Avaya
5.4.1 Overview
5.4.2 Analysis
5.5 CafeX
5.5.1 Overview
5.5.2 Analysis
5.6 Cisco Systems
5.6.1 Overview
5.6.2 Analysis
5.7 Dialogic
5.7.1 Overview
5.7.2 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Ericsson
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Analysis
5.9 Ribbon Communications
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Analysis
5.10 Google
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Analysis
5.11 Huawei Technologies
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Analysis
5.12 IBM Corporation
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 SWOT Analysis
5.13 Mitel Networks
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Analysis
5.14 Oracle
5.14.1 Overview
5.14.2 Analysis
5.15 Plivo
5.15.1 Overview
5.15.2 Analysis
5.16 QUOBIS
5.16.1 Overview
5.16.2 SWOT Analysis
5.17 Sonus (Ribbon Communications)
5.17.1 Overview
5.17.2 Analysis
5.18 Temasys
5.18.1 Overview
5.18.2 Analysis
5.19 TokBox Telefonica
5.19.1 Overview
5.19.2 Analysis
5.20 Twilio
5.20.1 Overview
5.20.2 Analysis
6.0 Future of WebRTC
6.1 Beyond Voice/Video and Browsers
6.2 Hybrid P2P and Server-based CDN
6.3 Emerging WebRTC Issues and Opportunities
6.4 WebRTC Implementation Status
6.5 WebRTC Applications in Machine Learning and 5G
6.6 WebRTC vs. RCS
7.0 WEBRTC Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2028
7.1 Global WEBRTC Markets 2021 - 2026
7.2 Web Real-time Communications Components 2021 - 2026
7.3 Web Real-time Communications Software Applications 2021 - 2026
7.4 Web Real-time Communications Software Enterprise Applications 2021 - 2026
7.5 Web Real-time Communications Software IoT Applications 2021 - 2026
7.5.1 Web Real-time Communications Software Smart Home Applications 2021 - 2026
7.5.2 Web Real-time Communications Software Smart Healthcare Applications 2021 - 2026
7.5.3 Web Real-time Communications Software Smart Industry Applications 2021 - 2026
7.6 Web Real-time Communication Software for Social Media Applications 2021 - 2026
7.7 Web Real-time Communication Software Deployment 2021 - 2026
7.8 Web Real-time Communication Software by Devices 2021 - 2026
7.9 Web Real-time Communication Software by Services 2021 - 2026
7.9.1 Web Real-time Communication Software by Professional Services 2021 - 2026
7.9.2 Web Real-time Communication Software by Managed Services 2021 - 2026
7.10 Web Real-time Communication Software by Industry 2021 - 2026
7.11 Web Real-time Communication Software by Region 2021 - 2026
8.0 Summary and Recommendations
8.1 Communication Service Providers
8.2 Social Media Companies
8.3 Content Providers
8.4 Application Developers
8.5 Commerce Providers
8.6 Infrastructure Providers
8.7 Device Manufacturers
9.0 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7t5apu
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
