Our research indicates that WebRTC supported services will usher into the ICT ecosystem a next-generation services ecosystem of communications, applications, content, and commerce. This study evaluates WebRTC technology, evolving ecosystems, solutions, and applications. It also addresses the role of value chain partners, WebRTC APIs, enterprise applications, telecom operators, and other CSPs within the evolving ecosystem.



This report also assesses WebRTC features/functionality, use cases, and adoption expectations for enterprise and consumers. The report covers the WebRTC solution landscape with vendor analysis focused on business models for each company/solution. Forecasting provides revenue by categories including solution, service (Implementation, Integration, Consulting, and Maintenance), industry verticals, deployment models, and application. In addition, the report contains forecasts for WebRTC devices and users globally and regionally from 2021 to 2026.



Select Report Findings:

WebRTC will be the RTC platform of choice with the introduction of 5G and the expansion of OTT offerings

Cloud-based Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce (CACC) will benefit greatly from WebRTC

WebRTC is a key component of an overall CACC strategy for CSPs as they seek to retain customers and grow revenues

CSPs are stumbling with the implementation of RCS, making WebRTC deployment critical as well as partnering with various third parties

While WebRTC is table-stakes for CSPs, they also have revenue potential from back-end integration with their most important customers: enterprise

Telecom APIs are a key component to overall WebRTC success for the entire value chain as well as leveraging telecom data in a cloud-based DaaS business model

Web Real-time Communications (WebRTC) provides a framework, protocols, and API that facilitates real-time interactive voice, video, and data via a Web browser. The requirement is only a WebRTC-enabled browser (HTML5). Because WebRTC requires no plug-ins and works natively, it can be implemented and operated very easily on PC's, laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. The business drivers for WebRTC are many and varied as there are benefits for all industry constituents.

WebRTC is being applied to all modern and native browsers for virtually all major platforms to support sharing of voice, video, and generic data between peers, allowing developers to create compelling video-and-voice communication solutions. There are numerous use cases of WebRTC, the technology behind certain industry-leading communications and collaboration solutions including Discord, Facebook Messenger, and Google Meet/Hangout.



Use cases range from advanced video calling apps (such as Skype, Duo, and WhatsApp) and screen sharing to the more basic web apps that can use your microphone or camera. Major drivers for vendor, service provider, and developer adoption are ease of implementation, compatibility with browsers and OS, and free open-source with no need for third-party applications.



Target Audience:

Communication Service Providers: CSPs will learn about the strategies and gain recommendations to capitalize upon WebRTC

Social Media Companies: Large integrated companies such as Facebook as those integrating social need to prepare for WebRTC

Content Providers: Media companies, broadcasters, and content providers of all types need to understand the impact of WebRTC

Application Developers: OTT app and service providers will understand the benefits, challenges, and key issues surrounding WebTRC

Commerce (online and mobile) Providers: WebRTC will provide a new and dynamic way to advertise and engage way beyond self-help CRM

Infrastructure Providers: Wireless, Internet, and next-generation infrastructure companies need to position themselves to benefit from WebRTC

Device Manufacturers: Wireless device (smartphones, tablets, wearable technology) will find WebRTC a new driver for device design and usability

Government and Enterprise: All Industry Verticals including healthcare, finance, energy, retail, manufacturing, education, and eLearning in particular

