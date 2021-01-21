Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per authentic predictions, global genetic toxicology testing market size had reached a valuation of USD 1.09 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 10.2% between 2020 and 2027. The growth can be primarily attributed to rising number of drug development processes, focus towards R&D activities in pharmaceutical companies, and surging investments towards medical research activities.

The report talks about the different market segmentations such as product type, application reach, and regional outlook, while evaluating their respective contribution impact on the overall industry remuneration. Besides, the research document emphasizes on the leading companies operating in this business vertical by offering insights to their individual market share, growth strategies implemented, and innovative product launches.

For those unaware, genetic toxicology involves analyzing the effects of chemical, physical, and biological agents on the heredity of living organisms. It is basically the study of toxic effects to DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).

Genetic toxicology plays a vital role during research & development activities as several tests are being conducted to design and produce a specific drug. Moreover, rising adoption of genetic toxicology during vaccine development is stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Several companies operating in food, cosmetic, and healthcare sector are widely adopting genetic toxicology. Thus, rapid expansion of these business domains is adding traction to global genetic toxicology testing industry size. However, scarcity of standardized vitro models in order to analyze complex endpoints could potentially act as a restraining factor to the overall market expansion.

Regardless, growing demand for humanized animal models is creating lucrative opportunities for industry participants, thereby positively impacting global genetic toxicology testing market dynamics.

A summary of the market segmentations

Global genetic toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application scope, and geographical reach. Speaking of product landscape, the market is bifurcated into servers, reagents & consumables, and assays. The application scope of the overall market consists of agriculture industry, cosmetics industry, food industry, and healthcare industry.

From the regional perspective

Elaborating on the geographical landscape, worldwide genetic toxicology testing industry is split into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and rest of the world. According to reliable estimations, North America currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to experience consistent growth throughout the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing government and academic investments towards genomics and proteomics research activities coupled with rising development of structure-based drug types have fueled the demand for genetic toxicology testing, which in turn is facilitating the business scenario in North America.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific genetic toxicology testing industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR through 2027, owing to rising R&D expenditure among biopharmaceutical companies and widespread adoption of advanced technologies.

Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Services

Reagents & Consumables

Assays





Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market by Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Agriculture Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Food Industry

Healthcare Industry





Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Creative Biolabs Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

The Merck Group

Cyprotex plc

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Creative Bioarray

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





