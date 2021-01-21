New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leasing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009753/?utm_source=GNW

17 billion in 2020 to $1355.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1836.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The leasing market consists of sales of leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use a wide variety of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and others and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment. The leasing market is segmented into automotive equipment leasing; consumer goods and general rental centers; machinery leasing and lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global leasing market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global leasing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global leasing market.



Internet of things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Internet of things is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. According to Business Insider, number of IoT connected cars on the road are expected to increase from 36 million in 2015 to around 381 million by 2020. Furthermore, approximately 94 million IoT connected cars are expected to be shipped in 2021, which is likely to be 82% of all cars shipped. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies are able to access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time that facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking of door help avoid management of large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce costs.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the leasing market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the leasing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Emergence Of Start-Ups - The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which are often highly priced, startups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of startups is also expected to positively impact the market. The number of startups in India is expected to increase to 10,500 by 2020, a 4000 increase from the current number, depicting new opportunities for the leasing market in the client expansion and revenue generation.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009753/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001