56 billion in 2020 to $328.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $362.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



The printing and related support activities market consists of sales of printing and related support activities by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that print products, such as newspapers, books, labels, business cards, stationery, business forms, and other materials, and perform support activities, such as data imaging, platemaking services, and bookbinding. The printing and related support activities market is segmented into printing and support activities for printing.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global printing and related support activities market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global printing and related support activities market. South America was the smallest region in the global printing and related support activities market.



Introduction of metal 3D and LED-UV printing is developing rapidly in offline post-press and finishing services market. These save energy, has shorter lead times, are environmentally friendly, provides consistent quality and have longer life. These technologies permit the immediate post-press of print products and impresses with a variety of colors, even on uncoated stock. For instance, companies such as Materialise NV, a 3D printing service provider and software developer are heavily investing in metal 3D printing technologies.





