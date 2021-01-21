New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Manufactured Goods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009745/?utm_source=GNW

22 billion in 2020 to $834.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1056.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The general manufactured goods market consists of sales of jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and others by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce jewelry, silverware, sporting and athletic goods, dolls, toys and other goods. The general manufactured goods market is segmented into jewelry and silverware; sporting and athletic goods; doll, toy, and game; office supplies (except paper); sign and all other miscellaneous manufactured goods.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general manufactured goods market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global general manufactured goods market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general manufactured goods market.



The practice of using 3D printing in general manufacturing is becoming more common. 3D technology allows manufacturers to create a complete self-supporting object. This technology enables manufactures to produce complex objects that are light and reliable. Greater flexibility and customization are the other major advantages of 3D printing technology.





