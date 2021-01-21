Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery, and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.

Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar value. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market included in this report are forecasted by product, product category, and company.

The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanoparticle technology and of drug markets; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, geography, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down and covered by geographic region or country.

Patent and clinical trial information are reviewed for various candidate nano-drugs. The status of approvals of drugs in each segment by the FDA and regulatory agencies in other countries is reviewed.

Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.

The Report Includes:

43 tables

An overview of the global nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025

Highlights of the drug development, formulation, and the development of new drug delivery systems and detailed product analyses within health and wellness subsegments

Information on nanomedicine and biomedical nanoparticle products and coverage of the next-generation vaccines

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Discussion on the role of nanotechnology in COVID-19 vaccine production, components, and methods in the vaccine design for COVID-19 and challenges for vaccine disruptions

Assessment of various approaches for the treatment of COVID-19, and detailed description of structure and penetration of coronavirus

Details of clinical trials of nanoparticle drugs and drug delivery systems

A look at the patents, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry

Company profiles of major players including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hofmann-La Roche Inc., Merck & Co., and Novartis AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction to Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Quantum Dots

Dendrimers

Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Brief History of Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Nanoparticles in Drug Development

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field

Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drug Revenues

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Nanoparticles in Drug Development

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies

Chapter 5 Structure of Nanoparticles

Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets

Liquid Crystals

Liquid Carriers

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Chitosan and Alginate

Nanocrystals

Quantum Dots

Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered

Chapter 6 Production of Nanoparticles

Methods of Nanoparticle Formation

Self-Assembly Production

Methods of Stabilization

Methods of Drug Introduction

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Micelles

Liposomes

Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles

Nanocrystal Drugs

Problems with Large-Scale Nanoparticles Production

Chapter 7 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Research and Development

Stem Cell Research

Cellular Repair

Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles

Biosensors and Quantum Dots

Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs

Chapter 8 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation

Bio Separations

Rapid Drug Analysis

Removal of Impurities and Toxins

Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs

Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine

DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs

Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications

Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System

Nanoparticle Drug Stability

Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations

Drug Loading of Nanoparticles

Drug Release from Nanoparticles

External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles

Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle Toxicity

Large Scale Manufacturing

Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs

Oral Administration

Injection Administration

Transdermal Patch

Implantation Administration

Inhalation Administration

Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Micelle Nanoparticles

Dendrimer Nanoparticles

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Metal-Based Nanoparticles

Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Nanocrystals

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available

Antibiotic Nanoparticles

Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle

Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles

Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems

Removal of Nanoparticles from the body

Chapter 10 In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostic Imaging

In Vitro Imaging

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Chapter 11 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products

Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems

Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing

Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 13 Role of Nanotechnology in COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Introduction

Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches

Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration

Challenges for COVID-19 Vaccines

Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines

Antigen

Adjuvant

Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier

Device

Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology

Conclusion on Nanotechnology Usage Against COVID-19

Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent Licensed, Mergers and Acquisition

Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers and Acquisition

Recent Deals

Nanoparticle Patents

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Camurus Ab

Ceramisphere Pty Ltd.

Cytimmune Sciences

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

Novartis Ag

