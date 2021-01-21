Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery, and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.
Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar value. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market included in this report are forecasted by product, product category, and company.
The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanoparticle technology and of drug markets; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, geography, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down and covered by geographic region or country.
Patent and clinical trial information are reviewed for various candidate nano-drugs. The status of approvals of drugs in each segment by the FDA and regulatory agencies in other countries is reviewed.
Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.
The Report Includes:
- 43 tables
- An overview of the global nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Highlights of the drug development, formulation, and the development of new drug delivery systems and detailed product analyses within health and wellness subsegments
- Information on nanomedicine and biomedical nanoparticle products and coverage of the next-generation vaccines
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
- Discussion on the role of nanotechnology in COVID-19 vaccine production, components, and methods in the vaccine design for COVID-19 and challenges for vaccine disruptions
- Assessment of various approaches for the treatment of COVID-19, and detailed description of structure and penetration of coronavirus
- Details of clinical trials of nanoparticle drugs and drug delivery systems
- A look at the patents, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry
- Company profiles of major players including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hofmann-La Roche Inc., Merck & Co., and Novartis AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction to Nanoparticles
- Liposomes
- Quantum Dots
- Dendrimers
- Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Brief History of Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Nanoparticles in Drug Development
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
- Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field
- Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drug Revenues
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Nanoparticles in Drug Development
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
- Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies
Chapter 5 Structure of Nanoparticles
- Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets
- Liquid Crystals
- Liquid Carriers
- Liposomes
- Dendrimers
- Chitosan and Alginate
- Nanocrystals
- Quantum Dots
- Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered
Chapter 6 Production of Nanoparticles
- Methods of Nanoparticle Formation
- Self-Assembly Production
- Methods of Stabilization
- Methods of Drug Introduction
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Micelles
- Liposomes
- Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystal Drugs
- Problems with Large-Scale Nanoparticles Production
Chapter 7 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Research and Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Cellular Repair
- Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles
- Biosensors and Quantum Dots
- Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs
Chapter 8 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation
- Bio Separations
- Rapid Drug Analysis
- Removal of Impurities and Toxins
- Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs
- Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine
- DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs
Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications
- Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System
- Nanoparticle Drug Stability
- Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations
- Drug Loading of Nanoparticles
- Drug Release from Nanoparticles
- External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle Toxicity
- Large Scale Manufacturing
- Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs
- Oral Administration
- Injection Administration
- Transdermal Patch
- Implantation Administration
- Inhalation Administration
- Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems
- Lipid-Based Nanoparticles
- Micelle Nanoparticles
- Dendrimer Nanoparticles
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Metal-Based Nanoparticles
- Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystals
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available
- Antibiotic Nanoparticles
- Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle
- Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems
- Removal of Nanoparticles from the body
Chapter 10 In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostic Imaging
- In Vitro Imaging
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
Chapter 11 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
- Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
- Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
- Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing
- Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 13 Role of Nanotechnology in COVID-19 Vaccine Production
- Introduction
- Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches
- Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration
- Challenges for COVID-19 Vaccines
- Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines
- Antigen
- Adjuvant
- Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier
- Device
- Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology
- Conclusion on Nanotechnology Usage Against COVID-19
Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers, and Acquisitions
- Recent Licensed, Mergers and Acquisition
- Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers and Acquisition
- Recent Deals
- Nanoparticle Patents
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Camurus Ab
- Ceramisphere Pty Ltd.
- Cytimmune Sciences
- Glaxosmithkline Plc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiuj6z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900