CMR Surgical appoints Catherine Moukheibir as Non-Executive Director

Cambridge, UK. 21 January 2021 (00:01 GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR), the Company behind the next-generation surgical robotic system Versius®, today announces the appointment of Catherine Moukheibir as Non-Executive Director.

Catherine is a highly respected healthcare executive with extensive experience in scaling and corporate governance. Catherine previously worked as a Chairman, Non-Executive Director and CEO in the biotech and pharmaceutical sector, successfully raising private and public capital as well as overseeing several major licencing deals and acquisitions over the last 20 years.

Catherine is currently a Non-Executive Director of a number of healthcare companies including Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kymab Ltd and Orphazyme A/S. From this experience she will bring to CMR strong financial acumen and significant experience of chairing Audit Committees. She previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Ablynx NV until it was acquired by Sanofi in 2018 for €3.9 billion. She was a member of the executive board of Innate Pharma SA from 2011 to 2016 where she led major licencing deals with BMS and AstraZeneca and was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the executive committee of Movetis NV from 2008 until its acquisition by Shire plc in 2010 for €428 million. The appointment of Catherine as Non-Executive Director follows the appointment of Tony Vernon as Chairman and Bill McComb as Non-Executive Director.

Having now completed over 1,000 surgical cases using Versius across India and Europe, CMR plans to further accelerate its global expansion plans in 2021, driven by a strong leadership team, and Board.

Tony Vernon, Chairman of CMR Surgical, said: “Catherine’s appointment further builds on the recent strengthening of CMR’s Board as we continue with the global rollout of Versius. Catherine is a seasoned healthcare professional with a rich and diverse background and shares our passion for delivering outstanding surgical care. We look forward to having Catherine’s expertise to help deliver our strategy.”

Catherine Moukheibir, Non-Executive Director of CMR Surgical, said: “Versius is a remarkable innovation in the surgical robotics market, standing out as the leading choice for hospitals. As global demand continues to grow rapidly, I truly believe CMR is well positioned to build further on its current trajectory and fulfil its unquestioned potential as a market leader. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to such an exciting growth story.”

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.