Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Core Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Network Function (Access and Mobility Management Function, Policy Control Function, Unified Data Management), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-premises), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G core market size is projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2020 to USD 9,497 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.0% during the forecast period.
The 5G core market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, URLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Managed services in the 5G core market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the 5G core market is in its initial phase, most vendors are not capable of providing a standalone solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.
Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with standalone 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G core market
APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G core market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. Also, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G core solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 5G Core Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Component and End-user
4.3 Market in Europe, by Component and End-user
4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and End-user
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Cloud-Native and Service-Based Architecture
5.2.1.2 Telecom Operators Emphasize on Embb Services
5.2.1.3 Industry 4.0 Paved Way for Mmtc
5.2.1.4 Development of Smart Infrastructure
5.2.1.5 Differentiated 5G Services Via Network Slicing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Concerns in the 5G Core Network
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Low Latency Connectivity with Urllc
5.2.3.2 Demand for Private 5G Across Enterprises, Government, and Industrial Sectors.
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Heavy Spending on Deploying 5G Core
5.2.4.2 Uncertainty Around Roi and Other Unprecedented Challenges
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 T-Mobile
5.3.2 Sk Telecom
5.3.3 Nokia
5.3.4 Ericsson
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Wi-Fi
5.4.3 Wimax
5.4.4 Network Slicing in Radio Access Network
5.4.5 Network Slicing in Core Network
5.4.6 Network Slicing in Transport Network
5.4.7 Small Cell Networks
5.4.8 Long Term Evolution Network
5.4.9 Citizens Broadband Radio Service
5.4.10 Multefire
5.5 Regulatory Implications
5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.5.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.5.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.5.5 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine
5.5.6 Health Level Seven
5.5.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.5.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.5.9 Soc2
5.5.10 Communications Decency Act
5.5.11 Digital Millennium Copyright Act
5.5.12 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act
5.5.13 Lanham Act
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.6.1 Telecom Original Equipment Manufacturers
5.6.2 5G Radio
5.6.3 5G Core
5.6.4 5G Transport
5.6.5 Network Function Virtualization/Software Defined Networking/Cloud Service Providers
5.6.6 System Integrators/Managed Service Providers
5.6.7 End-users
5.7 Ecosystem
5.7.1 Network Infrastructure Enablers
5.7.2 Government Regulatory Authorities
5.7.3 System Integrators
5.7.4 Industrial Partners
5.7.5 Strategic Consultants
5.7.6 Original Equipment Manufacturers
5.7.7 Customer Premises Equipment
5.7.8 Virtualization Vendors
5.7.9 Cloud Service Providers
5.7.10 Neutral Host Providers
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 COVID-19 Market Outlook for 5G Core
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model
6 5G Core Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: Market Scenario, COVID-19
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 5G Core Market Analysis, by Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Deployment Model: Market Scenario; COVID-19
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 5G Core Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers
8.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Telecom Operators
8.2.1 State of 5G Commercialization
8.3 Enterprises
9 5G Core Market, by Network Function
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Network Functions: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Network Functions: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Access and Mobility Management Function
9.3 Session Management Function
9.4 User Plane Function
9.5 Policy Control Function
9.6 Network Exposure Function
9.7 Nf Repository Function
9.8 Unified Data Management
9.9 Authentication Server Function
9.10 Application Function
9.11 Network Slice Selection Function
9.12 Others
10 5G Core Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.4.1 Introduction
11.5 Ranking of Key Players in the 5G Core Market, 2020
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Emerging Leader
11.6.3 Pervasive
11.6.4 Participant
11.7 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of 5G Core Vendors
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ericsson
12.3 Huawei
12.4 Nokia
12.4.2 Solutions and Services Offered
12.5 Samsung
12.6 Zte
12.7 Affirmed Networks
12.8 Cisco
12.9 Mavenir
12.10 Nec
12.11 Oracle
12.12 Athonet
12.13 Casa Systems
12.14 Cumucore
12.15 Druid Software
12.16 Hpe
12.17 Iplook
12.18 Metaswitch
13 Adjacent/Related Markets
13.1 5G Infrastructure Market
13.1.1 Market Definition
13.1.2 Limitations of the Study
13.1.3 Market Overview
13.1.4 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure
13.1.5 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region
13.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market
13.2.1 Market Definition
13.2.2 Limitations of the Study
13.2.3 Market Overview
13.2.4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Technology
13.2.5 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Region
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
