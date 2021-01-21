Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remote Operations, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), End-Use (Linefit, Retrofit), Solution (Systems, Software, Structures), Propulsion and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 5,866 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14,256 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030.

The demand for new ships and the retrofitting of existing ships with advanced technologies is expected to grow with the increase in trade activities. New defense and commercial vessels are equipped with advanced systems for improved safety and efficiency. The implementation of advanced systems acts as an important driver for the autonomous ships market. Autonomous ships are one of the variants of automated vessels. These ships involve integrating various systems and subsystems, enabling effective decision-making based on sensor fusion technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for processing the data, hence reducing or eliminating human intervention.



Based on autonomy, fully autonomous segment projected to lead autonomous ships market during the forecast period

Based on autonomy, the autonomous ships market is segmented into fully autonomous, remotely-operated and partial automation. The growth of the fully autonomous segment of the autonomous ships market can be attributed to the increased investments in developing autonomous ships in European region.

Based on ship type, commercial segment projected to lead autonomous ships market during the forecast period

Based on ship type, the autonomous ships market is segmented into commercial and defense. The commercial segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR, owing to the rising seaborne trade and tourism across the globe.

Based on end use, the linefit segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end use, the autonomous ships market is segmented into linefit and retrofit. The linefit segment is estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 as compared to the retrofit segment. The growth of the line fit segment can be attributed to the increased investments in naval defense by various countries and rise in seaborne trade activities across the globe.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2020

The autonomous ships market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Shipbuilding companies from Japan, South Korea, and China, are also among the largest players in each of the four major segments, namely, tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and offshore vessels. The Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid economic development over the years, increasing maritime trade. This rise in sea trade has subsequently led to an increasing demand for ships to transport manufactured goods worldwide. Thus, the rising number of ships has increased the demand for autonomous ships in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Autonomous Ships Market, 2020-2030

4.2 Autonomous Ships Market, by Ship Type

4.3 Autonomous Ships Market, by End-user

4.4 Autonomous Ships Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in Autonomous Ships Projects

5.2.1.2 Development of Next-Generation Autonomous Vessels

5.2.1.3 Increasing Development of Software

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Automated Systems to Reduce Human Errors and Risks

5.2.1.5 Increased Budgets of Shipping Companies for the Incorporation of Ict in Vessels

5.2.1.6 Increasing Demand for Situational Awareness in Vessels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Vulnerability Associated with Cyber Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Initiatives for the Development of Autonomous Ships

5.2.3.2 Revision and Formulation of Marine Safety Regulations in Several Countries

5.2.3.3 Advancement in Sensor Technologies for Improved Navigation Systems in Autonomous Ships

5.2.3.4 Development of Propulsion Systems for Autonomous Ships

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost-Intensive Customization of Marine Automation Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle and Operate Marine Automation Systems

5.2.4.3 Lack of Common Standards for Data Generated from Different Subsystems in a Ship

5.2.4.4 Regulatory Barriers to Autonomous Ships

5.3 Range/Scenarios

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous Ships Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Tariff Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Trade Data

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Use Cases

5.14 Operational Data



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous Ships Roadmap 2020 to 2035

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Digital Marine Automation Systems

6.3.2 Sensor Fusion Solutions

6.3.3 Control Algorithms

6.3.4 Conning Systems

6.3.5 Connectivity Solutions

6.3.6 Autopilot

6.3.7 Mooring Control and Monitoring Systems

6.3.8 Automated Radar Plotting Aid/Navigation Radar Servers (Nrs)

6.3.9 Electronic Chart Display and Information System

6.3.10 Communication Systems

6.3.11 Voyage Data Recorders

6.3.12 Decision Support Systems

6.3.13 Vessel Traffic Management System

6.3.14 Autonomous Ships

6.3.15 Integrated Ship Automation Systems

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.4.2 Big Data Analytics

6.4.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.4.4 Increasing Focus on Satellite-Based Positioning Using Space Technologies

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations



7 Autonomous Ships Market, by Autonomy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Partial Automation

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Onboard Automation Systems is Expected to Drive this Segment

7.3 Remotely-Operated

7.3.1 Increasing Investments in Remotely Operated Ships is Expected to Drive this Segment

7.4 Fully Autonomous

7.4.1 Increasing Investments on Developing Autonomous Ships is Expected to Fuel this Segment



8 Autonomous Ships Market, by Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Systems

8.3 Software



9 Autonomous Ships Market, by Ship Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Ship Type

9.1.1.1 Most Impacted Segment, by Ship Type

9.1.1.2 Least Impacted Segment, by Ship Type

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Bulk Carriers

9.2.1.1 Growth of World Seaborne Trade of Dry Bulk Cargo is Expected to Drive the Demand for Bulk Carriers

9.2.2 Gas Tankers

9.2.2.1 Increasing Lpg Trade is Expected to Drive this Segment

9.2.3 Tankers

9.2.3.1 Transportation of Chemicals and Liquid Assets in Bulk Drive the Demand for Tankers

9.2.4 Passenger & Cruises

9.2.4.1 Growth in International Sea Travel Will Boost Demand for Passenger Ships & Cruises

9.2.5 Dry Cargo

9.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Dry Cargo Ships for International Maritime Trade is Expected to Drive the Demand for Autonomous Ships

9.2.6 Containers

9.2.6.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade is Expected to Drive the Demand for Container Ships

9.2.7 General Cargo

9.2.7.1 Increasing Seaborne Trade for General Cargo is Expected to Drive the Demand for General Cargo Ships

9.2.8 Others

9.2.8.1 Research Vessels

9.2.8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Research Vessel for Various Applications is Expected to Drive the Market for Autonomous Ships

9.2.8.2 Dredgers

9.2.8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Dredgers to Remove Debris and Sediments is Expected to Drive the Market for Autonomous Ships

9.2.8.3 Offshore Vessels and Tugboats

9.2.8.3.1 Growing Demand for Oil Exploration and Construction Work is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.2.8.4 Fishing Boats

9.2.8.4.1 Development in Small Autonomous Fishing Boats for a Commercial Purpose is Driving this Segment

9.2.8.5 Yachts

9.2.8.5.1 Growing Demand for Yachts for Luxury Sailing in North America and Europe

9.3 Defense

9.3.1 Aircraft Carriers

9.3.1.1 Upgradation of New Components is Driving the Demand for Aircraft Carriers

9.3.2 Amphibious

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Amphibious Warfare Ships by Various Countries is Expected to Drive the Market for Autonomous Ships

9.3.3 Destroyers

9.3.3.1 Destroyers Protect Large Vessels Against Small But Powerful Short-Range Attackers

9.3.4 Frigates

9.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Autonomous Systems on the Frigates is Expected to Drive the Market

9.3.5 Submarines

9.3.5.1 Increasing Investments for the Development of Submarines is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3.6 Nuclear Submarines

9.3.6.1 Increasing Use of Automation in Nuclear Submarines is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market



10 Autonomous Ships Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use

10.1.1.1 Most Impacted End Use

10.1.1.2 Least Impacted End Use

10.2 Line Fit

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Systems in New Shipsdrive this Segment

10.3 Retrofit

10.3.1 Retroffiting Involves Integration of Components and Systems in Existing Ships During Their Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul



11 Autonomous Ships Market, by Propulsion

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fully Electric

11.2.1 Several Technological Developments Result in the Adoption of Electric Propulsion in Naval Destroyers in the UK and the US

11.3 Hybrid

11.3.1 Hybrid Propulsion Systems Help Reduce Significant Greenhouse Gases

11.4 Conventional

11.4.1 Increasing R&D Activities in Marine Industry Will Drive this Segment



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Global Scenarios of Autonomous Ships Market

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.6 Rest of the World



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019

13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2019

13.5 Competitive Overview

13.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.7.1 Star

13.7.2 Emerging Leader

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Participant

13.8 Autonomous Ships Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.9 Competitive Scenario

13.9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.9.2 New Product Launches

13.9.3 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements

13.9.4 Collaborations & Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 ABB

14.2.2 Honeywell International Inc

14.2.3 Rolls-Royce plc

14.2.4 Wartsila

14.2.5 Kongsberg

14.2.6 Siemens

14.2.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries

14.2.8 General Electric

14.2.9 Marine Technologies LLC

14.2.10 Praxis Automation & Technology B.V.

14.2.11 L3Harris Asv

14.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.2.13 Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd

14.2.14 DNV Gl

14.2.15 Fugro

14.2.16 Valmet

14.2.17 Aselsan A.S.

14.2.18 BAE System

14.2.19 Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

14.2.20 Ulstein

14.2.21 Vigor Industrial LLC

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 RH Marine

14.3.2 Marlink

14.3.3 Sea Machines Robotics, Inc

14.3.4 Shone, Automation Inc

14.3.5 Orca Ai

14.3.6 Buffalo Automation

14.3.7 Ladar Ltd



15 Autonomous Ships Adjacent Market



16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2wuk5

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900