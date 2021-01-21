Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preeclampsia diagnostics market size is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing number of pregnancies owing to the complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report further states that this market size was USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. In 2019, North America generated USD 401.9 million in terms of preeclampsia screening market revenue. This growth is attributable to the significant healthcare expenditure and the rising usage of technologically advanced preeclampsia diagnostics kits in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2019: Diabetomics announced the launch of Lumella, a rapid point-of-care test for Preeclampsia in Hydrabad.

Diabetomics announced the launch of Lumella, a rapid point-of-care test for Preeclampsia in Hydrabad. February 2016: Diabetomics, Inc. announced its strategic partnership with BD to conduct a newly developed pregnancy-specific metabolic assay for the early detection of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.





Increasing Prevalence of Preeclampsia in Developing Nations to Boost Growth

The increasing perinatal and maternal morbidity & mortality rate is set to surge the need for the early diagnosis of preeclampsia worldwide among pregnant women. The British Charity Action on Pre-eclampsia (APEC) declared that in the U.K. every year, around 7 mothers die on account of complications related to preeclampsia and approximately 1000 babies die owing to the same cause.

The condition is majorly affecting the health of both neonates and mother, especially in the emerging countries. As per the BMC Journal, in Africa, preeclampsia affects around 10% of pregnant women annually. These factors are set to propel the preeclampsia testing market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented demand in the healthcare industry. Presently, because of the unavailability of efficient healthcare facilities and midwives, the cases of cancelled or delayed abortions have surged rapidly. Besides, the number of coronavirus positive cases amongst pregnant women is increasing, which, in turn, is resulting in the high demand for preeclampsia diagnostics. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you better understand the effects of this pandemic on every pandemic.





High Pregnancy Rate to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position after North America backed by the increasing adoption of fertility treatments, high rate of pregnancy, and the rising population.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position after North America backed by the increasing adoption of fertility treatments, high rate of pregnancy, and the rising population.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned preeclampsia diagnostics providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (HE, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Diabetomics, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Munster, Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (UT, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Others





Market Segmentations:

By Test Type

• Blood Tests

• Urine Analysis

By Product Type

• Instruments

• Consumables

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Region

• North America (the U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





